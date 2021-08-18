 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Toronto FC II erases 2 Forward Madison FC leads in draw
0 Comments

Toronto FC II erases 2 Forward Madison FC leads in draw

  • 0
Forward Madison vs. Toronto

Players from Toronto FC II and Forward Madison FC compete for the ball Wednesday.

 FORWARD MADISON FC

Forward Madison FC took two leads against Toronto FC II on Wednesday but couldn't hold either.

Goals by Aaron Molloy and Derek Gebhard were canceled out in a 2-2 draw at Breese Stevens Field.

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

Kobe Franklin scored in the 86th minute to net the visitors a point after Gebhard put the Flamingos ahead 2-1 only six minutes after halftime.

Molloy put Forward Madison (5-3-8) ahead with a blast from outside the penalty area in the 11th minute. Julian Altobelli brought Toronto (6-6-6) level later in the opening half.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB Futures: All in with the San Francisco Giants

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics