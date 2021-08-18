Toronto FC II erases 2 Forward Madison FC leads in draw

Forward Madison FC took two leads against Toronto FC II on Wednesday but couldn't hold either.
Goals by Aaron Molloy and Derek Gebhard were canceled out in a 2-2 draw at Breese Stevens Field.
Kobe Franklin scored in the 86th minute to net the visitors a point after Gebhard put the Flamingos ahead 2-1 only six minutes after halftime.
Molloy put Forward Madison (5-3-8) ahead with a blast from outside the penalty area in the 11th minute. Julian Altobelli brought Toronto (6-6-6) level later in the opening half.