Three Forward Madison FC players were named to USL League One's team of the week on Tuesday.
Goalkeeper Ryan Coulter, defender Shaun Russell and midfielder Josiel Núñez were among the 11 players honored for Week 4 performances.
Coulter made six saves to lock down the Flamingos' first USL1 victory last Friday, 2-1 at Orlando City B.
Núñez tied the game with the team's first league goal, and Russell gave Forward Madison the lead.
They joined defender Connor Tobin (Week 2) as FMFC players honored by the league.
Forward Madison plays its first USL1 home game at 7 p.m. Saturday against Greenville Triumph SC at Breese Stevens Field.