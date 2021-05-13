Return to Breese gives Forward Madison FC fans 'a chance to feel like they're back home'

"Granted, it won't be full because of the restrictions," he said. "But this is a special town from what I hear. The supporters are here to enjoy themselves. We, the footballers and the team, are here to entertain. So I think it's going to be great."

This season is critical for Forward Madison to not only recapture what it built in 2019 but to push it forward, defender Connor Tobin said.

"It's a year that not just our community but a lot of communities have been stressed and pushed by the pandemic," said Tobin, who's also the team's community engagement manager in addition to his on-field role. "So I think there's a huge piece of trying to show that we have the intent as a football club that we're going to continue to grow despite the setbacks to really be a community asset."

The 2020 experience away from Breese wasn't all bad, fans said. Nichols said she was able to study the game more. Not being able to meet at a bar and march to the game en masse led to the idea for distanced pregame tailgates that could become part of the regular scene, Pieters said.

They said it's good to be home, however. Pieters chatted recently with a fellow FMFC supporter who couldn't hide his anticipation for a Saturday night at Breese waving a giant flag. Pieters acknowledged that it might not sound appealing to many.