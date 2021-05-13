Return to Breese gives Forward Madison FC fans 'a chance to feel like they're back home'

Forward Madison FC fans missed out on a lot when the team they support moved home games out of Madison amid pandemic health restrictions last year.
It all came back when they walked into Breese Stevens Field again.
The energy, the connections, the joy — everything that was absent or diminished in 2020 for supporters of Madison's pro soccer team felt like it was returning two weeks ago.
And that was just for a preseason friendly. It'll be even more material Saturday as Forward Madison contests its first USL League One game at Breese in more than 19 months.
Expect part soccer game and part cathartic experience based on how some FMFC fans described their level of anticipation for kickoff against North Carolina FC.
"You're going to see the energy of a year's worth of people putting their stuff aside," Grant Pieters said. "I think it's going to be a really beautiful scene at Breese."
Pieters is an at-large director of the Flock, the team's independent supporters group. He attended all eight Forward Madison home games in a 2020 season that was delayed, shortened and displaced by the pandemic.
The team couldn't play or conduct full practices in Madison because of COVID-19 restrictions, so it moved home games 70 miles to Wauwatosa. The setup was functional and team employees tried to make lemonade out of the lemons they were handed.
But it wasn't home the way that Breese quickly became in a successful 2019 team debut. The noise of drumming and chanting was absent and crowds were relatively small.
Count Kyle Carr among those who didn't feel comfortable attending games at Hart Park. He had a newborn in the house and COVID-19 vaccines were still months away.
Carr, who co-founded the Featherstone Flamingos supporters group that celebrates Black culture, plans to be in the Flock end standing section Saturday with a megaphone in his hand. He anticipates it'll be a mixture of those whose full-throated enthusiasm has been pent up for months and some who aren't ready to go to that level yet.
"It'll give a lot of fans a chance to feel like they're back home, feel like they're back in a comfortable spot," Carr said.
The first three home games of the season will have a capacity of around 1,250, team COO and co-owner Conor Caloia said. That's roughly 25% of the full soccer capacity at Breese.
Five sections at the stadium will be designated for those who are fully vaccinated and have elected to sit or stand unmasked shoulder to shoulder with others. Fans in those sections will be asked to confirm they're at least two weeks removed from their final shot, Caloia said, a departure from the original plan to require fans to show a vaccination record card.
The other 15 sections will have distanced seating pods.
"We're as much about community as we are about soccer," Caloia said. "Hopefully in some ways Saturday is symbolic that the community is preparing to return."
Entering Breese for a May 1 exhibition game accelerated Alexa Nichols' anticipation for Saturday. She reconnected with fellow supporters, bonds that had been hard to keep during the pandemic.
Each new public health order this year that opened more of a chance that FMFC would have at least some of the support it enjoyed in 2019 was a hopeful sign, she said.
"Announcing that they're back at Breese was just an amazing feeling," said Nichols, one of the organizers of the Mingo Ladies supporters group. "And then being able to go to the exhibition match was a nice start out to this. And now having the vaccinated sections, stuff is starting to feel normal again."
First-year Forward Madison coach Carl Craig, whose team opened with a 1-1 draw at FC Tucson last Saturday, described himself as "desperate" to see what has been built up to him as one of the best game-day atmospheres in American soccer.
"Granted, it won't be full because of the restrictions," he said. "But this is a special town from what I hear. The supporters are here to enjoy themselves. We, the footballers and the team, are here to entertain. So I think it's going to be great."
This season is critical for Forward Madison to not only recapture what it built in 2019 but to push it forward, defender Connor Tobin said.
"It's a year that not just our community but a lot of communities have been stressed and pushed by the pandemic," said Tobin, who's also the team's community engagement manager in addition to his on-field role. "So I think there's a huge piece of trying to show that we have the intent as a football club that we're going to continue to grow despite the setbacks to really be a community asset."
The 2020 experience away from Breese wasn't all bad, fans said. Nichols said she was able to study the game more. Not being able to meet at a bar and march to the game en masse led to the idea for distanced pregame tailgates that could become part of the regular scene, Pieters said.
They said it's good to be home, however. Pieters chatted recently with a fellow FMFC supporter who couldn't hide his anticipation for a Saturday night at Breese waving a giant flag. Pieters acknowledged that it might not sound appealing to many.
"But when you're in soccer culture and you're in something like this, that makes complete sense," he said. "And that does sound pretty amazing."