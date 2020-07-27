Catching up with Mark Ciociola: His journey from Badgers' basketball courts to soccer fields in Austria

Mark Ciociola anticipated a career in athletics when he was a University of Wisconsin student and served as a student manager for the Badgers women’s basketball team then coached by Jane Albright.
But the 40-year-old Ciociola, who grew up in Richland Center, said he never envisioned then that his journey would wind up taking him to an idyllic setting nestled in the Austrian Alps.
Or that he’d be the managing director of a third-division professional soccer club, FC Pinzgau Saalfelden, in a venture that is crowdfunding ownership in the team and aiming to attract U.S. fans by selling shares.
“It’s been crazy to see it all finally come together and to become real for the owners, coming from an idea three years ago to actually happening now,” Ciociola said in a recent interview. “It’s definitely been a lot of work. It’s really cool to see it touch so many people and bring great joy out of it, for the owners, for the players. There are so many positives for so many people.”
After his stint with the UW women’s basketball team from 2000-02 and graduation from UW in 2002, Ciociola’s thoughts about involvement in team sports remained while he completed a master’s degree in sports administration at Florida State and was a women’s basketball assistant for three years at Georgetown College in Kentucky.
But his career path shifted toward entrepreneurship.
Along the way, he went into real estate; started a cabin rental company in scenic western North Carolina; entered into marketing, including specializing in discovery maps in resort areas, including in Tennessee, Hawaii and Utah (Park City in 2015).
Once in Utah, he had season tickets for Real Salt Lake in Major League Soccer. His passion for soccer grew and he observed how invested the team’s fans were in the experience.
But those fans and fans of soccer clubs around the world only could be invested to a certain point, because they weren’t owners of the team. They could enjoy the result of matches, but they didn’t profit like a team owner or player might, and that seemed frustrating for fans, Ciociola thought.
Growing up in Wisconsin, Ciociola was extremely familiar with the publicly-owned Green Bay Packers and their shareholders (who cannot profit off their shares).
It made him wonder.
“I have a lot of ideas,” said Ciociola, who studied communications with an emphasis on radio, TV and film at UW. “That doesn’t mean they are all good ideas.”
But this idea stuck with him, particularly when others thought it had merit.
“People were interested and wanted to be a part of it,” he said. “It gave me confidence that it could work.”
Fan-owned model takes flight
He started a company that bought the professional soccer club, FC Pinzgau Saalfelden, in the third tier of Austria’s league.
Three local owners remained, which helped in handling local matters, he said. Ciociola, his family and friends initially raised $750,000 to get involved, he said.
The team then set out to use a “Fan Owned Club” model.
The team is selling shares (www.Wefunder.com/fanownedclub) and, essentially, crowdfunding ownership in the club, providing access, input and information to the “fan owners,” who buy into the team. From a group of fan owners, a total of $250,000 was raised, he said.
“You can follow any team, such as Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester United,” he said. “We are trying to create a different and unique experience for soccer fans. It changes the way they watch the game because they are invested in it.”
New partner from Madison joins venture
Scott Sala -- like Ciociola, a Wisconsin native and UW graduate -- recently came aboard as a new partner.
Sala, who lives in Madison, initially became engaged as a potential investor and now is working for the club from an operational perspective – trying to grow interest and the brand in the United States.
Sala, a New Berlin native and a 2006 UW graduate, has played and coached soccer and is passionate about the sport. He said he was co-founder of “The Flock,” the independent supporters’ group of the Forward Madison FC.
He said crowdfunding is a unique idea.
“We are doing something that is pretty novel,” Sala said about, in essence, trying to have an Austrian soccer club become “America’s team.”
The fan owners can purchase different amounts of shares, with a minimum buy-in of $500, Ciociola said. There are varying packages available.
Fan owners receive perks to enhance engagement, Sala said.
Those could include merchandise, tickets for matches, input into jersey and merchandise design, inclusion in team decisions, participation in blogging about the club, access to team videos and interviews, and streaming of games, featuring English commentary.
The team’s website can be found at FCPS.at.
“We are really pleased with how people have bought in,” Ciociola said.
Several factors make team appealing
The club was attractive to Ciociola because teams in Austria weren’t as expensive as other European teams; it is in a league where it could be promoted to higher leagues, which meant those fan owners could be part of the team’s potential rise in competition and value; and it is located in Saalfelden in the Austrian state of Salzburg, making it a tourist destination for potential American fan owners. Ski resorts are nearby and a castle in the mountains overlooks the team’s stadium.
“It is an awe-inspiring travel locale,” Sala said. “From a soccer perspective, it is a good value for the money.”
The promotion and relegation system is an intriguing part of European soccer and ownership, Sala said.
In addition, the club was viewed as one on the rise – led by coach and sporting director Christian Ziege, described by Ciociola as a legend as a former soccer player in Germany, and players from 10 different countries, including the United States.
“This would not have possible in the (United) States, because teams are owned by millionaires and billionaires,” Ciociola said.
There were developments that slowed the venture’s launch.
Since stock was being sold, Ciociola said the team had to wait for the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval, and that occurred in April. That came during the COVID-19 pandemic, which had shut down the spring competition season, and was a development Ciociola said he never could have foreseen.
Austria went into lockdown in March as a way to deal with the coronavirus and opened up a couple months later, he said. The travel piece of the venture, obviously, hasn’t materialized as hoped because of travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team’s fall season is scheduled to begin Aug. 8 and last into November, and spectators are expected to be permitted, seated or standing in a socially-distanced manner.
So far, about 225 people have purchased stocks at an average of $1,300, Ciociola said.
“It’s a good, little group,” he said. “They are very engaged.”
Ciociola, his wife, Jennifer, and daughters Grace and Alya now are calling Austria home.
“I love it here,” Mark Ciociola said. “It’s a wholesome place.”
“It’s what entrepreneurship is about,” Sala said, when asked about Ciociola’s idea and subsequent venture. “Having the courage to take that kind of risk is what entrepreneurship is.”
