Catching up with Mark Ciociola: His journey from Badgers' basketball courts to soccer fields in Austria

“It is an awe-inspiring travel locale,” Sala said. “From a soccer perspective, it is a good value for the money.”

The promotion and relegation system is an intriguing part of European soccer and ownership, Sala said.

In addition, the club was viewed as one on the rise – led by coach and sporting director Christian Ziege, described by Ciociola as a legend as a former soccer player in Germany, and players from 10 different countries, including the United States.

“This would not have possible in the (United) States, because teams are owned by millionaires and billionaires,” Ciociola said.

There were developments that slowed the venture’s launch.

Since stock was being sold, Ciociola said the team had to wait for the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval, and that occurred in April. That came during the COVID-19 pandemic, which had shut down the spring competition season, and was a development Ciociola said he never could have foreseen.

Austria went into lockdown in March as a way to deal with the coronavirus and opened up a couple months later, he said. The travel piece of the venture, obviously, hasn’t materialized as hoped because of travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.