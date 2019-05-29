FENTON, Mo. — Two Saint Louis FC goals in the opening six minutes proved fatal to Forward Madison FC's hopes of advancing in the U.S. Open Cup.
Paris Gee scored 100 seconds into the third-round game, and Guy Abend put in second-division Saint Louis' second shot four minutes later in a 3-1 victory over the third-tier Flamingos on Wednesday.
Don Smart scored late in the first half for Forward Madison, which missed a chance to advance to a fourth-round game against a Major League Soccer team. Russell Ciccerone restored Saint Louis' two-goal advantage in the 72nd minute.
Forward Madison was the last USL League One team standing in the tournament, which is open to teams from all levels of American soccer. For that distinction, the team earned a $25,000 prize.
The 11 third-round winners from the second-division USL Championship and 21 American MLS teams go into the fourth-round draw on Thursday.
Gee collected an turnover just outside the Forward Madison penalty area, advanced and fired past the outstretched right arm of goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre.
Abend then put away a ball that bounced around inside the 6-yard box to hand Forward Madison another deep early deficit.
The Flamingos also fell behind by two goals in the opening minutes of a 3-1 USL League One loss at North Texas a week earlier.
Forward Madison had 56% of the possession for the game and mounted a rally that led to Smart's 38th-minute strike into the top right corner.
An equalizer proved elusive, however, and Ciccerone put the game away with a header off a corner kick.
Forward Madison FC 1 0 — 1
Saint Louis FC 2 1 — 3
First half: SL — Gee, 2:00; Abend, 6:00. FM — Smart (Michaud), 38:00.
Second half: SL — Ciccerone (Hilton), 72:00.
Saves: FM (Sylvestre) 5, SL (Gomez) 3.
Possession: FM .560, SL .440. Shots-on goal: FM 23-4, SL 19-8. Corner kicks: FM 13, SL 8. Fouls: FM 10, SL 11. Offsides: FM 1, SL 1.
Yellow cards: Umar, SL, 51:00; Bahner, SL, 56:00; Michaud, FM, 82:00.
Lineups
Forward Madison FC — Brian Sylvestre; Shaun Russell (Brian Bement 67:00), Connor Tobin, Eric Leonard, Christian Díaz; Jeff Michaud, JC Banks; Jiro Barriga Toyama (Brandon Eaton 88:00), Josiel Núñez, Don Smart; Paulo Júnior.
Saint Louis FC — Tomas Gomez; Paris Gee, Phanuel Kavita, Sam Fink, Matt Bahner; Lewis Hilton, Oscar Umar, Guy Abend (Nikiphoros Vlastos 80:00); Russell Cicerone, Kyle Greig (Austin Martz 61:00), Kadeem Dacres (Kipp Keller 88:00).