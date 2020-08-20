Playing short because of late red card, Forward Madison FC holds on for draw with Union Omaha

Down to 10 players for the final seven minutes plus stoppage time Wednesday night, Forward Madison FC held on to earn a point on the road for the first time in 2020.
Eric Leonard's first goal for Forward Madison was canceled out by a penalty conversion by Union Omaha's Sebastían Contreras in the first half as the teams finished in a 1-1 draw in Papillion, Nebraska.
The Flamingos were left one player short after defender Josiah Trimmingham was sent off for his second yellow card in the 83rd minute. Union Omaha substitute Elvir Ibisevic had a shot from close range off the ensuing free kick blocked, and Forward Madison escaped further danger.
For the second time in six days, Forward Madison (1-2-2) took the lead in the eighth minute. Paulo Júnior drew a foul on Union Omaha defender Lucas Hauswirth and Michael Vang delivered a free kick into the penalty area.
Leonard got to the front of a pack of players rising for the ball, and his header got past the extended left hand of goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu.
Unlike last Friday's 4-0 victory over South Georgia Tormenta FC, however, Forward Madison couldn't extend the lead. And when the Flamingos failed to clear the ball from their own area in the 27th minute, Connor Tobin was called for a foul after sliding through the legs of Ethan Vanacore-Decker.
Contreras chipped home the penalty a minute later to equalize.
In the first meeting between Forward Madison and expansion team Union Omaha (2-0-2), the hosts owned a 15-7 advantage in shots. The Flamingos didn't get another shot on target after Leonard's early goal.
Forward Madison, which had two losses in its two road games of the season entering Wednesday, kept most of its lineup intact from last Friday. The only change was midfielder Brandon Eaton replacing J.C. Banks, who has been nursing an injured shoulder and wasn't in the 18-player team for the trip.
Vang exited with an apparent left knee injury in the second half. New signing Noah Fuson entered the game as a substitute for the final 20 minutes.
Because of the red card, Trimmingham will miss Sunday's home game against Orlando City B, cutting into the depth for a Forward Madison team that will be playing its third game in 10 days.
Forward Madison 1 0 — 1
Union Omaha 1 0 — 1
First half: FM — Leonard (Vang), 8th minute; UO — Contreras, penalty, 28th.
Saves: FM (Marceta) 2, UO (Nuhu) 0.
Possession: FM .358, UO .642. Shots-on goal: FM 7-1, UO 15-3. Corner kicks: FM 3, UO 7. Fouls: FM 11, UO 8. Offsides: FM 1, UO 0.
Yellow cards: Trimmingham, FM, 31st minute; N'For, UO, 45th+3; Trimmingham, FM, 83rd. Red card: Trimmingham, FM, 83rd. Att. — 2,400.
Lineups
Forward Madison — Philipp Marceta; Christian Díaz, Jiro Barriga Toyama, Josiah Trimmingham, Connor Tobin; Eric Leonard, Don Smart, Brandon Eaton (Gustavo Fernandes, 71st); Wojciech Wojcik (Noah Fuson, 71st), Michael Vang (Jamael Cox, 58th), Paulo Júnior (Eli Lockaby, 85th).
Union Omaha — Rashid Nuhu; Lucas Hauswirth, Damia Viader I Masdeu, Abdul Illal Osumanu, Jake Crull; Tyler David, Sebastían Contreras (Juan Ignacio Mare, 90th+1), Devin Boyce, Evan Conway (Ferrety Sousa, 59th); Elma N'For (Elvir Ivisevic, 60th), Ethan Vanacore-Decker.
