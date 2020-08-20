Playing short because of late red card, Forward Madison FC holds on for draw with Union Omaha

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Down to 10 players for the final seven minutes plus stoppage time Wednesday night, Forward Madison FC held on to earn a point on the road for the first time in 2020.

Eric Leonard's first goal for Forward Madison was canceled out by a penalty conversion by Union Omaha's Sebastían Contreras in the first half as the teams finished in a 1-1 draw in Papillion, Nebraska.

The Flamingos were left one player short after defender Josiah Trimmingham was sent off for his second yellow card in the 83rd minute. Union Omaha substitute Elvir Ibisevic had a shot from close range off the ensuing free kick blocked, and Forward Madison escaped further danger.

For the second time in six days, Forward Madison (1-2-2) took the lead in the eighth minute. Paulo Júnior drew a foul on Union Omaha defender Lucas Hauswirth and Michael Vang delivered a free kick into the penalty area.

Leonard got to the front of a pack of players rising for the ball, and his header got past the extended left hand of goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu.