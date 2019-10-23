After building the inaugural season of Forward Madison FC, managing director Peter Wilt is leaving the team to join the United Soccer League.
Wilt, who joined the USL League One team as it was launched in May 2018, will work with communities to develop supporters groups in new USL markets and assist existing teams with fan engagement.
Conor Caloia, a member of the Forward Madison ownership group and the team's chief operating officer, will continue to oversee day-to-day operations.
"We want to thank Peter for his time and effort in helping launch the franchise," a Forward Madison statement issued in the name of Caloia and team president Vern Stenman said. "He did an amazing job building the foundation of the largest supporters' group in the League, the Flock, and laying the groundwork for a community-focused franchise. We look forward to continuing to work with Peter. He will always be a part of the FMFC family."
Wilt will continue with Forward Madison in an advisory role, according to a team tweet.
He was recruited by the team's ownership group to launch the Madison team as he had done with Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire and the North American Soccer League's Indy Eleven.
"I am grateful to Vern and Conor for giving me the opportunity to work with them to help launch Forward Madison FC," Wilt said in a statement. "I am proud of the work we accomplished together in building the foundation for the hallmark club in this new league. We assembled great teams of people on and off the field, built an excellent culture and developed tremendous community engagement. I step down from this role knowing it is in good hands with leaders who have great experience operating many sports teams successfully."
Forward Madison finished in fourth place in the inaugural season in USL League One, in the third tier of North American pro soccer. The Flamingos lost to eventual league champion North Texas SC in the playoff semifinals on Oct. 12.
The Madison team led USL League One in attendance, attracting an announced average of 4,292 to games at Breese Stevens Field. Under Wilt, Forward Madison developed an affiliation agreement with MLS' Minnesota United that included player loans to Madison and a June 25 friendly between the teams at Breese.