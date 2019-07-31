TORONTO — Before getting back in the USL League One playoff conversation, Forward Madison FC first had to get back to .500.
The Flamingos did that Wednesday, with two goals by Paulo Júnior engineering a 4-1 victory over Toronto FC II at BMO Training Ground.
Forward Madison improved to 7-7-4, returning to .500 for the first time since May 11, and is in fourth place in USL1. The top four teams qualify for the postseason.
The four goals matched the team's most prolific performance in USL League One play. Forward Madison also defeated North Texas SC 4-1 on June 22, but that was at home.
It took the Flamingos 42 minutes to break through Wednesday, but they took over from there with a counterattack that went from penalty area to penalty area in a matter of seconds.
Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair distributed the ball to Don Smart up the left side. Smart dribbled to midfield, where he slotted the ball forward to the box, and Paulo Júnior beat charging Toronto goalkeeper Yann-Alexandre Fillion to it for a quick chip that bounced into the net.
Paulo Junior's second goal, in the 61st minute, was a solo effort up the right side where the striker fought off a defender before blasting a sharp-angle shot past the keeper.
The two goals gave Paulo Júnior four in league play this season.
Forward Madison made it 3-0 on a Toronto own goal four minutes after going ahead by two; Carter Manley's shot deflected in off an opposing player.
Substitute Jordan Perruzza pulled a goal back for Toronto (6-7-5), but Brian Bement put on the finishing touches in the 86th minute after Toronto went down to 10 men with the second yellow card to defender Griffin Dorsey five minutes earlier.
In a stretch of three games in eight days, Forward Madison has won the first two. The Flamingos defeated Orlando City B 1-0 last Saturday and host FC Tucson on Saturday.