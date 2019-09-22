With the push for the playoffs in full force, Forward Madison FC will take goals any way it can.
The Flamingos bolstered their bid for a berth in the USL League One final four, beating league-leader North Texas SC 1-0 on an own goal before a crowd of 4,315 in Sunday’s home finale at Breese Stevens Field.
With 39 points, Forward Madison (11-9-6) is fourth in the standings (one point out of third place) and increased its lead on fifth-place Chattanooga to three. The Flamingos have two-regular-season games remaining — at sixth-place FC Tuscon on Friday and at second-place Lansing on Oct. 5.
Forward Madison took the lead Sunday in the 24th minute when a shot by captain Connor Tobin hit off North Texas’ Imanol Almaguer and into the goal. Flamingos goalkeeper Bryan Sylvestre snuffed a breakaway attempt and had a full-extension dive save heading into the break.
North Texas thought it had scored in the third minute of stoppage time but the goal was waved off due to an offside call.
FMFC capped its home schedule by averaging a league-high 4,292 fans per game.
North Texas SC 0 0 — 0
Forward Madison FC 1 0 — 1
First half: FM — Almaguer, own goal, 24th.
Possession: NT .645, FM .355. Shots on goal: NT 12-2, FM 14-2. Saves: NT (Zobeck) 1, FM (Sylvestre) 2. Fouls: NT 17, FM 12. Offsides: NT 1, FM 4. Corner kicks: NT 7, FM 3. Yellow cards: NT, Cerrillo 29th, Reynolds 41st; FM, Diaz 37th, Russell 71st.
Lineups
North Texas — Kyle Zobeck; Bryan Reynolds; Brecc Evans; Callum Montgomery; Jorge Almaguer; Edwin Cerrillo (Cesar Murillo 88th); Richard Danso (Oscar Romero 73rd); David Rodriguez (Alfusainey Jatta 51st); Thomas Roberts; Arturo Rodriguez; Gibran Rayo.
Forward Madison — Brian Sylvestre; Christian Diaz; Shaun Russell; Connor Tobin; Carter Manley; Eric Leonard; J.C. Banks; Paulo Jr. (Zaire Bartley, 90+1); Josiel Nunez; Don Smart (Jiro Barriga Toyama 82nd); Danny Tenorio (Brian Bement 72nd).