Opener will give Forward Madison FC gauge of post-quarantine form, new personnel

The fittest and deepest team will finish atop the USL League One standings in a delayed, abbreviated and altogether unusual season, Forward Madison FC coach Daryl Shore said.
Shore spent the offseason trying to get his 2020 team to be talented as well as deep and fit but there was no planning for a pandemic that pushed the season start back by nearly four months.
The opener Saturday at defending league champion North Texas SC will give Forward Madison an initial gauge of not only its offseason personnel moves but how it came through months of quarantine.
Shore isn't expecting midseason form right away because his team hasn't yet played a true 11-on-11 match since March.
"But at the same time, we feel like the group's in a good place to at least go out and give it a go," he said. "It's going to take us two or three games to get match fitness, obviously. I think that's going to be a big key. But we do feel like our team is a deep team as far as every position, we've got guys that can come in and play minutes when they need to."
A repeat of 2019, when Forward Madison was able to recover from an early stretch of poor results to earn a playoff spot, however, is less likely because of the nature of the upcoming season. USL League One teams will play 16 games instead of 28, and two teams make the playoffs instead of four.
Teams also have to observe strict protocols that attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They include weekly testing and guidance that players and staff members should self-quarantine except for team activities and essential functions.
Forward Madison is unique among USL League One teams in having to leave its home market to both play and practice because of public health restrictions in Dane County. Home games will be at Hart Park in Wauwatosa with limited attendance capacity, and the team has been training in Wisconsin Dells.
For a team that built a strong following at Breese Stevens Field last year, it's anything but a regular season.
"It's hard, but we have to do what we can," said defender Christian Díaz, a first-team all-league selection last season. "I feel great. The team looks great. We know it's going to take us a bit to get back to the rhythm we had in preseason. And it's hard not playing a game before the season starts. But so far at practice, I think we're good. We're ready to get back and we'll see where we're at on Saturday."
Forward Madison returns players who accounted for two-thirds of 2019's goal total and 57% of minutes played. Díaz, center back Connor Tobin, midfielders J.C. Banks and Eric Leonard and forwards Don Smart and Paulo Júnior all started at least 25 games in 2019.
But Shore's analysis of the fourth-place team, which lost to North Texas in the semifinals, led to one realization: The Flamingos needed a stronger presence at center forward to make them more of a threat in the attacking third of the field.
Enter Wojciech Wojcik, who Forward Madison tried to get on loan from USL Championship side Hartford Athletic last season but finally secured in January. He said he hopes to take some of the pressure to score off Smart and Paulo Júnior, who combined for 13 of the team's 30 league goals last season.
"Now there's different options in terms of not only just me, Paulo and Don but we have guys like Jamael (Cox), guys like Brandon Eaton, guys like Mike Vang who are also very efficient and productive and are good on the ball and very creative and attack-minded and can finish as well," Wojcik said.
The creative midfield presence of Josiel Núñez, who returned to play in Panama, will be missing, Shore said. But the team hopes it has a qualified replacement in 20-year-old Vang, the youngest signed player on the roster.
Vang's spot in the opening-night lineup was in question this week, however, because of outstanding paperwork related to his transfer from the Portuguese team for which he played last season.
Each area of the field has some new pieces. After transferring No. 1 goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre to Miami FC of the USL Championship in the offseason, FMFC brought in Philipp Marceta as his replacement.
Josiah Trimmingham, Jalen Crisler and Eli Lockaby joined the defense, and rookie Gustavo Fernandes is an intriguing option, Shore said, in the back or the defensive midfield.
After the layoff since March, it could be a ragged start for many teams around USL League One. Shore conceded mistakes will happen but said it's the team that reacts better that will come through the early part of the season in the best position.
"We just have to know that we've got to be there to support each other and help each other out," he said. "If we do that and minimize those mistakes, we like our chances going into any of our games."
Catch up on Forward Madison FC signings, other news since the end of the 2019 season
Forward Madison FC reworked some of its roster since finishing in fourth place and losing in the playoff semifinals in its inaugural USL League One pro soccer season in 2019. Then the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the 2020 season for nearly four months. Here's all the news that happened since last season ended.
Wilt, who joined the USL League One team as it was launched in May 2018, will work with communities to develop supporters groups in new USL markets and assist existing teams with fan engagement.
Forwards Don Smart and Paulo Júnior, midfielder J.C. Banks and goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre will return for a second season with the USL League One team, the Flamingos announced Wednesday.
Leonard played in all 29 USL League One games in 2019 and finished in the top 10 in the league in tackles (61), duels won (182) and interceptions (54).
Díaz played left back and right back in the Flamingos' inaugural season, scoring two goals in all competitions.
The Flamingos will open their second season with a road game against Richmond Kickers.
The 28-game league schedule was unveiled Friday, with the Flamingos playing six opponents three times and five others twice.
It'll be the team's second exhibition against a top-division German team.
Forward Madison FC re-signed 25-year-old midfielder Brandon Eaton, who spent two months sidelined with a knee injury last year but impressed the coaching staff with his attitude during rehabilitation and his performances when he came back.
A former Madison College and Madison 56ers player, he made the inaugural roster last year through an open tryout.
Wojcik, 27, led USL Championship team Hartford Athletic FC in scoring last season with seven goals in 31 league appearances.
"We think we may have found a diamond in the rough with Mike," Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore said.
Crisler won a spot on the roster with his play during Forward Madison's combine earlier this month.
The team on Thursday accepted a transfer bid from USL Championship side Miami FC for Brian Sylvestre, who played most of the minutes in Forward Madison's inaugural season.
Barnes, 25, didn't appear in any USL League One games in 2019 but saw time during exhibition matches against Hertha Berlin and Minnesota United.
Schneider, 27, played at Madison La Follette and the University of Wisconsin before starting his pro career.
Lockaby, 24, started 22 USL League One games for Richmond last season.
The Shorewood native, who started last season with Memphis 901 FC in the USL Championship, is the third player from Wisconsin on Forward Madison's roster.
Trimmingham, 23, was a guest player in the Flamingos' friendly against Minnesota United. He played the rest of the season with FC Miami City in USL League Two.
Tobin, the team's captain in 2019, took six to eight weeks to decide whether he had another season left in him.
A one-year affiliate relationship will include the Fire playing an exhibition game at Breese Stevens Field at a date yet to be announced.
USL League One extends hiatus due to COVID-19 coronavirus; earliest Forward Madison FC home game now May 23
Forward Madison originally was scheduled to open its league schedule March 28 at Richmond Kickers, with the home opener April 11 against Toronto FC II.
The third-division pro soccer league will attempt to reschedule teams' full, 28-game slate if the season is able to start in mid-May.
Marceta, 27, played last season in the German fourth division and was on trial with MLS' Seattle Sounders FC this preseason before landing with Forward Madison.
Forward Madison said in a release that the teams will attempt to find a date to play in 2021.
With real games on hold, Forward Madison FC sells tickets to imaginary match to benefit restaurants, health care workers
A $10 purchase through the team's online store will get buyers a commemorative Match for Madison ticket and their name on a mural that will be installed at Breese Stevens Field.
A look inside the design process after the team on Saturday unveiled its alternate kit, with three shades of blue and two shades of pink swirling in a hypnotic design.
The workouts starting Wednesday aren't necessarily an indication that a return to play is drawing nearer for the pro soccer team, but it's a step to get players ready for that possibility.
Second-tier USL Championship is planning to resume its season from a COVID-19 hiatus on July 11 after its board of governors approved the provisional start date on Thursday.
The league board of governors approved a return-to-play framework during a Friday meeting.
USL League One, players agree on protocols for season launch, but venue questions remain for Forward Madison FC
Forward Madison FC is among the teams that may not be able to play in its home city because of local restrictions on mass gatherings.
The league lifted the ban on full-team workouts, but Forward Madison is still limited by Dane County restrictions.
The team will conduct workouts at the Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells starting Friday.
The pro soccer team will play its 10 home games at Hart Park after considering around a dozen venues in and around Wisconsin.
The third-division pro soccer league announced home openers for the 11 teams that will play in the 2020 season.
The team opens July 25 at defending champion North Texas SC, followed by its first home game in Wauwatosa on July 31 against runner-up Greenville Triumph SC.
