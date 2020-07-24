Opener will give Forward Madison FC gauge of post-quarantine form, new personnel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fittest and deepest team will finish atop the USL League One standings in a delayed, abbreviated and altogether unusual season, Forward Madison FC coach Daryl Shore said.

Shore spent the offseason trying to get his 2020 team to be talented as well as deep and fit but there was no planning for a pandemic that pushed the season start back by nearly four months.

The opener Saturday at defending league champion North Texas SC will give Forward Madison an initial gauge of not only its offseason personnel moves but how it came through months of quarantine.

Shore isn't expecting midseason form right away because his team hasn't yet played a true 11-on-11 match since March.

"But at the same time, we feel like the group's in a good place to at least go out and give it a go," he said. "It's going to take us two or three games to get match fitness, obviously. I think that's going to be a big key. But we do feel like our team is a deep team as far as every position, we've got guys that can come in and play minutes when they need to."