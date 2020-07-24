You are the owner of this article.
Opener will give Forward Madison FC gauge of post-quarantine form, new personnel
PRO SOCCER

Opener will give Forward Madison FC gauge of post-quarantine form, new personnel

Wojciech Wojcik

Forward Madison FC signed veteran striker Wojciech Wojcik to bring more of a presence to the attacking third of the field.

The fittest and deepest team will finish atop the USL League One standings in a delayed, abbreviated and altogether unusual season, Forward Madison FC coach Daryl Shore said.

Shore spent the offseason trying to get his 2020 team to be talented as well as deep and fit but there was no planning for a pandemic that pushed the season start back by nearly four months.

The opener Saturday at defending league champion North Texas SC will give Forward Madison an initial gauge of not only its offseason personnel moves but how it came through months of quarantine.

Shore isn't expecting midseason form right away because his team hasn't yet played a true 11-on-11 match since March.

"But at the same time, we feel like the group's in a good place to at least go out and give it a go," he said. "It's going to take us two or three games to get match fitness, obviously. I think that's going to be a big key. But we do feel like our team is a deep team as far as every position, we've got guys that can come in and play minutes when they need to."

A repeat of 2019, when Forward Madison was able to recover from an early stretch of poor results to earn a playoff spot, however, is less likely because of the nature of the upcoming season. USL League One teams will play 16 games instead of 28, and two teams make the playoffs instead of four.

Teams also have to observe strict protocols that attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They include weekly testing and guidance that players and staff members should self-quarantine except for team activities and essential functions.

Forward Madison is unique among USL League One teams in having to leave its home market to both play and practice because of public health restrictions in Dane County. Home games will be at Hart Park in Wauwatosa with limited attendance capacity, and the team has been training in Wisconsin Dells.

For a team that built a strong following at Breese Stevens Field last year, it's anything but a regular season.

"It's hard, but we have to do what we can," said defender Christian Díaz, a first-team all-league selection last season. "I feel great. The team looks great. We know it's going to take us a bit to get back to the rhythm we had in preseason. And it's hard not playing a game before the season starts. But so far at practice, I think we're good. We're ready to get back and we'll see where we're at on Saturday."

Forward Madison returns players who accounted for two-thirds of 2019's goal total and 57% of minutes played. Díaz, center back Connor Tobin, midfielders J.C. Banks and Eric Leonard and forwards Don Smart and Paulo Júnior all started at least 25 games in 2019.

Christian Diaz

Christian Díaz is back for his second season with Forward Madison FC after being a first-team defender in USL League One in 2019.

But Shore's analysis of the fourth-place team, which lost to North Texas in the semifinals, led to one realization: The Flamingos needed a stronger presence at center forward to make them more of a threat in the attacking third of the field.

Enter Wojciech Wojcik, who Forward Madison tried to get on loan from USL Championship side Hartford Athletic last season but finally secured in January. He said he hopes to take some of the pressure to score off Smart and Paulo Júnior, who combined for 13 of the team's 30 league goals last season.

"Now there's different options in terms of not only just me, Paulo and Don but we have guys like Jamael (Cox), guys like Brandon Eaton, guys like Mike Vang who are also very efficient and productive and are good on the ball and very creative and attack-minded and can finish as well," Wojcik said.

The creative midfield presence of Josiel Núñez, who returned to play in Panama, will be missing, Shore said. But the team hopes it has a qualified replacement in 20-year-old Vang, the youngest signed player on the roster.

Vang's spot in the opening-night lineup was in question this week, however, because of outstanding paperwork related to his transfer from the Portuguese team for which he played last season.

Each area of the field has some new pieces. After transferring No. 1 goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre to Miami FC of the USL Championship in the offseason, FMFC brought in Philipp Marceta as his replacement.

Josiah Trimmingham, Jalen Crisler and Eli Lockaby joined the defense, and rookie Gustavo Fernandes is an intriguing option, Shore said, in the back or the defensive midfield.

After the layoff since March, it could be a ragged start for many teams around USL League One. Shore conceded mistakes will happen but said it's the team that reacts better that will come through the early part of the season in the best position.

"We just have to know that we've got to be there to support each other and help each other out," he said. "If we do that and minimize those mistakes, we like our chances going into any of our games."

