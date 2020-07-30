On the move for home opener, Forward Madison FC rolls with changes to its 2020 season

Reports of multiple positive COVID-19 tests with Greenville sounded alarms across the league and its fan base this week. The league already rescheduled one game early this season because of positive tests on a team, and Caloia said delaying or canceling games is an accepted reality of playing a safe 2020 season.

Forward Madison captain Connor Tobin, a member of the USL Players Association executive committee who has been involved in discussions with league staff about the return to play from the coronavirus hiatus, said he feels fairly comfortable with the protocols in place involving testing.

He credited the team's leaders with not only being stringent in instituting the regulations but also helping players understand why following them will make a difference.

"I'm hoping that other teams across the league and across the USL Championship are learning from some of the mistakes that have been made and hopefully moving forward in that respect," Tobin said.

On the field, the Flamingos are looking to establish some home-field advantage against league-leading Greenville (2-0) after a season-opening 2-1 loss at North Texas SC last Saturday.

Even if it's only a home away from home.