On the move for home opener, Forward Madison FC rolls with changes to its 2020 season

WAUWATOSA — As Forward Madison FC players trained on their new temporary home turf this week, the deliveries commenced to make the surroundings ready to host pro soccer games.
First came the repurposed shipping container from which the team sold merchandise at Breese Stevens Field during its inaugural season. Later, another container measuring 8 feet by 40 feet was due to arrive with more supplies.
The manifest included a 53-foot semi trailer containing the field signage needed for games over the next three months at Hart Park, the suburban Milwaukee stadium that Forward Madison chose to be its alternate playing site because of restrictions in Dane County during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The covered team shelters were on their way from Madison, too. New goals built for Breese Stevens Field this season would have been on the move, too, but they don't fit between the goal line and the football goalpost that won't be removed.
With backgrounds in staging concerts for 10,000 people at Breese and other large gatherings, Forward Madison's operators don't get fazed by changing logistics.
"We like a challenge," chief operating officer and co-owner Conor Caloia said. "This is a challenge."
Ahead of Friday night's home opener against Greenville Triumph SC at Hart Park, Caloia conceded that the run-up has been anything but normal. But the coronavirus-fueled uncertainty through which the team has navigated over the past four months has become a way of life, he said.
Specifically, he saluted coach Daryl Shore and the Forward Madison players for their attitudes in accepting the changes necessary to be part of the USL League One season in Wisconsin in 2020.
"They have no issue traveling an hour every day to the Dells to train," Caloia said. "They have no issue relocating our home field here, 75 miles away. They want to play soccer. We made a commitment to the league, we've got an obligation to participate and we did the best we could to participate."
Fans who go to games at Hart Park will share in the changes this year. With seating spaces in the bleachers distanced from other groups, capacity is down from 4,900 to around 1,300.
On Wednesday, team staff members went through the bleachers to install signage indicating which places were for seating and which were off-limits.
Hours before each game, the team will sanitize seats, restrooms, locker rooms and common areas, Caloia said. The team is requiring spectators to wear masks unless they're eating or drinking, which is allowed only in their designated seats.
Seeing footage from USL Championship and USL League One games where fans weren't socially distanced or wearing face coverings has been troubling to some, Caloia said.
"We hope it's not an issue here," he said.
Reports of multiple positive COVID-19 tests with Greenville sounded alarms across the league and its fan base this week. The league already rescheduled one game early this season because of positive tests on a team, and Caloia said delaying or canceling games is an accepted reality of playing a safe 2020 season.
Forward Madison captain Connor Tobin, a member of the USL Players Association executive committee who has been involved in discussions with league staff about the return to play from the coronavirus hiatus, said he feels fairly comfortable with the protocols in place involving testing.
He credited the team's leaders with not only being stringent in instituting the regulations but also helping players understand why following them will make a difference.
"I'm hoping that other teams across the league and across the USL Championship are learning from some of the mistakes that have been made and hopefully moving forward in that respect," Tobin said.
On the field, the Flamingos are looking to establish some home-field advantage against league-leading Greenville (2-0) after a season-opening 2-1 loss at North Texas SC last Saturday.
Even if it's only a home away from home.
"From what I've heard and what I've experienced so far with our preseason games and our interactions with the community so far, I feel like it's one of those things where they're going to come out and they're going to support us regardless of where we're at," first-year forward Wojciech Wojcik said.
Off the field, the home opener will have at least some touches of Breese Stevens Field. The merchandise stands will offer some team branding inside the venue, and wine and 15 varieties of beer will be for sale — "Wisconsin soccer needs good beer," Caloia said.
Staff members visited businesses and eating and dining establishments in Wauwatosa's trendy village area this week to spread the word about upcoming games. The team, however, isn't sure how far its brand has traveled in its temporary home.
"What we're more focused on is the people that are here have a good time and it's safe," Caloia said. "When we get back to Breese Stevens Field, we'll worry about packing that safely like we always do. But this year, it's like, opening night, let's do it right. And then we'll worry about building from there."
