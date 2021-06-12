Newcomer Chris Brady makes key early save in Forward Madison FC's goalless draw with Richmond

Chris Brady was right back to the level he was at with Forward Madison FC last season after just two training sessions.
Brady returned to the team on loan from the Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer this week, the second straight season the goalkeeper has taken the drive north in search of competitive minutes.
He was put to the test early Saturday and came through with the kind of performance that he had often last season. Brady made a one-on-one stop in the eighth minute of Forward Madison’s 0-0 draw with Richmond Kickers at Breese Stevens Field.
Richmond’s Emiliano Terzaghi had a clear chance at goal from inside the penalty area in the eighth minute but Brady kicked out his right foot to make the save.
“It definitely keeps me in the game,” Brady said. “It’s probably one of the worst things to be in a game where there’s zero action and you’re standing around trying to keep yourself in it. A little action never hurt anybody.”
Forward Madison started the season 3-0-1 in May but is 0-1-2 in June after a first goalless contest of the season. Coach Carl Craig bemoaned his team’s lack of quality in the attacking third. A focus on pressing higher in the second half didn’t deliver a breakthrough.
Player movements might be getting predictable, he said.
“What you’re seeing is teams have seen us now,” Craig said. “We weren’t killing teams (earlier in the season). We were scoring late and finding a way. They’re just making it hard for us and we’ve got to be better. The commitment’s there. The energy’s there. We’re just lacking a little bit something else in the attacking third.”
FMFC defender Christian Díaz had to clear the ball off the goal line in the second minute when Richmond threatened on a counterattack.
Díaz also was active in the offensive end early when he tried a scissor kick that went harmlessly wide. That was emblematic of Forward Madison’s play in the attacking end for most of the first half: Some promise but errant execution.
FMFC’s Derek Gebhard created a scoring chance with a run up the right side off a Díaz pass in the 27th minute but Richmond goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald had little trouble with the shot.
That was the only shot on target for Forward Madison, which needed Brady to turn away four. The first big one was by Terzaghi early.
“It’s an unbelievable save,” FMFC defender Connor Tobin said. “For a kid that’s just 17, the mentality piece is the most impressive. He’s going to be special.”
Brady was USL League One’s Young Player of the Year in 2020 when he had three shutouts in eight starts for the Flamingos. Craig said his start Saturday was nothing to do with the play of Phil Breno, who was in for the first six games.
Brady is expected to split his weeks between training with Chicago and Forward Madison. He found out Tuesday he’d be going on loan and trained Thursday and Friday with his new teammates, some of whom he remembered from last year.
“Coming into a new team, one of the hardest things is getting to know the new guys,” Brady said. “For me to know the back four already it makes my job a lot easier.”
Richmond Kickers 0 0 — 0
Forward Madison FC 0 0 — 0
Saves: R (Fitzgerald) 1, FM (Brady) 4.
Possession: R .383, FM .617. Shots-on goal: R 7-4, FM 9-1. Corner kicks: R 3, FM 3. Fouls: R 17, FM 13. Offsides: R 2, FM 0.
Yellow cards: Morán Correa, R, 16th minute; Terzaghi, R, 31st; Barriga Toyama, 53rd; Tobin, FM, 55th; Crisler, R, 55th; Díaz, 58th; Gebhard, FM, 71st. Att. — 2,920.
Lineups
Richmond Kickers — Akira Fitzgerald; Juan Pablo Monticelli (Chris Cole, 89th), Esteban Calvo, Ivan Magalhaes, Jalen Crisler; Zacarías Morán Correa, Nil Vinyals, Victor Falck; Emiliano Terzaghi, Matthew Bolduc (Luke Pavone, 68th), Jonathan Bolanos (Oalex Anderson, 68th).