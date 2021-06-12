Newcomer Chris Brady makes key early save in Forward Madison FC's goalless draw with Richmond

“What you’re seeing is teams have seen us now,” Craig said. “We weren’t killing teams (earlier in the season). We were scoring late and finding a way. They’re just making it hard for us and we’ve got to be better. The commitment’s there. The energy’s there. We’re just lacking a little bit something else in the attacking third.”

FMFC defender Christian Díaz had to clear the ball off the goal line in the second minute when Richmond threatened on a counterattack.

Díaz also was active in the offensive end early when he tried a scissor kick that went harmlessly wide. That was emblematic of Forward Madison’s play in the attacking end for most of the first half: Some promise but errant execution.

FMFC’s Derek Gebhard created a scoring chance with a run up the right side off a Díaz pass in the 27th minute but Richmond goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald had little trouble with the shot.

That was the only shot on target for Forward Madison, which needed Brady to turn away four. The first big one was by Terzaghi early.

“It’s an unbelievable save,” FMFC defender Connor Tobin said. “For a kid that’s just 17, the mentality piece is the most impressive. He’s going to be special.”