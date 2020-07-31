New venue, same scoreless draw in Forward Madison FC's 2020 home opener

The boisterous cheering from kickoff to the final whistle that was a staple last season at Breese Stevens Field was absent; USL League One put a halt to many organized fan group presentations in its return-to-play protocols.

Forward Madison is the only league team playing outside its home market this season.

"We're making it work," Marceta said. "We can't let that be our excuse. That's just something that we have to deal with."

Attacking chances were few and far between for Forward Madison in the game's first 75 minutes. Wojciech Wojcik drew a free kick 2 yards outside the area in the first half, but his effort went into the wall of Greenville defenders.

Second-half substitutes Gustavo Fernandes, Alex Monis and Brandon Eaton helped create more of an offensive buzz late in the game.

Still, Forward Madison finished without a shot on target from eight attempts and had to survive one final Lachlan McLean header that went wide off a corner just before the final whistle.

Tobin gathered the team's players in the locker room afterward for a players-only meeting.