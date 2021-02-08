New public health order 'a first step' for Forward Madison FC's return home but mask requirement unprecedented in USL

The door for Forward Madison FC to play home games in Madison this year opened slightly on Monday but with one caveat that hasn't been addressed by the pro soccer team's league.

A new emergency order from Public Health Madison Dane County that goes into effect Wednesday allows for the return of soccer competition during the COVID-19 pandemic as long as players wear masks.

The United Soccer League has no precedent for players competing with masks on, a spokesperson said, and it's unclear if that would be allowed.

The league, which operates the second-division USL Championship and Forward Madison's third-division USL League One, will discuss the logistics with the USL Players Association and medical advisers, the spokesperson said.

Forward Madison played its games in Wauwatosa with small crowds and practiced in Wisconsin Dells in 2020 because of restrictions by the public health agency.

"It's a step forward, the fact that soccer is once again allowed in the community," Forward Madison owner and COO Conor Caloia said. "That's a first step for us. Does this mean that we're going to be able to play our games at Breese Stevens Field on May 8? We're not there yet."