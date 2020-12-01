New Forward Madison FC coach Carl Craig brings a colorful background and a community vision

"We've had fun for two years, but we haven't won," Caloia said. "And we need to win. That's why we've made a move. And we think Carl can lead us to a championship and get us back on the right track there."

Craig, who will control all player movements within the team's budget, said he heard from members of the team's supporters' groups that they want to see players who give their all off the field as well as on.

The team already has announced three re-signings for the 2021 season: defender Josiah Trimmingham, midfielder Michael Vang and striker Noah Fuson.

"I have to know that when we sign a footballer that he's not just about the football team," Craig said. "He understands that we're here to serve this community. It's bigger than the football team, and it has to be."

While he was on the staff of the club that was known during his tenure as the Minnesota Stars then Minnesota United, Craig coached Forward Madison assistant Neil Hlavaty and players Connor Tobin and JC Banks.

His connection with Tobin, the Flamingos' captain for their first two seasons, helped Craig get more depth of knowledge about how Forward Madison exists as a community club. It's not far off from what he saw in Minnesota United before it moved to the top tier of American soccer.

"In the big league, if you will, the rules are so much more stringent and it's so much more conformist," Craig said. "Whereas this can be someone anarchic and free-flowing. Let's find where we need to go. Obviously there's rules in the league and et cetera. But I think you have a much better chance at this level of football being who you want to be as a football club. And that appeals to me."

