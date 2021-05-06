New coach Carl Craig wants Forward Madison FC to be assertive and he signed forwards to fit the profile

There's no one right way to play winning soccer, Carl Craig said, but there are definitely preferences.
The first-year Forward Madison FC coach conceded there's a path to victory through a passive game that waits for the opponent to make mistakes and pounces.
"But here we are in America. That's not in the DNA of Americans," Craig said, his Geordie accent underscoring he's made this observation as someone not born into the idea. "It's not in the DNA of this city. We're not sitting here waiting for stuff to happen in a young college town such as this."
The first word out of Craig's mouth when asked how he wants Forward Madison to play when it starts its third USL League One season Saturday night at FC Tucson was assertive. Players say they're on board with playing a fast and, ideally, smothering style but some of the younger ones haven't grown up making the quick decisions Craig seeks out of them.
"We've got to get out there and make stuff happen as best we can," he said. "And then I think that will fit with us as a community."
Craig has been emphasizing the connection between club and city since the Newcastle-born coach was hired last November, and he said he set out to find players who could embrace that as well as the front-foot playing demeanor.
He almost completely turned over the team's forward corps. Newcomers Jake Keegan, Derek Gebhard and Tyler Allen are at the front of the lineup to try to elevate the Flamingos from a middle-of-the-pack offensive force.
Or, Keegan said, at least score enough to win.
"I think we have the pieces to be good going forward," he said. "But as a player and even as a striker my goal is to score one more goal than the opposition. So if we win every game 1-0, the job's done."
Craig took the job with Forward Madison after management made it clear when it broke ties with original coach Daryl Shore that it wanted to see more goals. That can be a tough target to chase in a game where offense builds through 11 players and over long stretches of time.
But Craig-coached teams are known for going right at opponents, veteran Forward Madison defender Connor Tobin said.
"They want to get forward and ask questions of the other team," said Tobin, who played for Craig with the Minnesota Stars earlier in his career. "He tries to coach intelligent football teams, ones that are asking guys to think and read situations."
Developing the instincts to react to the game instead of being locked into a system has been a challenge for some of the team's less-experienced players, Craig said. But it's a great environment for them to enter into, Tobin said, because it accelerates their growth.
Allen, 22, was with Reno 1868 FC in the second-division USL Championship last season but didn't see time in league play. He's a powerful player who excels at running with the ball down the wing.
Gebhard, a 25-year-old winger, spent the past three seasons in the Championship before signing in third-tier USL League One. He works his way through space to find the ball.
"I feel like now we have a good idea of how (Craig) wants to play and how he wants us to approach this first game," Gebhard said. "So we're really just looking forward to it."
Keegan, the 30-year-old striker who won the USL League One title last season with Greenville Triumph SC, said most players want to find a comfort zone with a team.
"I'm the complete opposite," he said. "I like new challenges. I almost feel like being a little uncomfortable brings the best out of me. So when you can choose between staying at the team that won the title or you can go somewhere else and try to win it, I'm always the kind of person that wants the bigger challenge."
Craig had the opportunity to find players for specific forward roles. Now he can turn them loose in their preferred positions and see if it generates the offense the team wants.
There are pieces yet to be added. Midfielder Carlos Gómez from Spain signed with the team but his arrival has been delayed because of a slow visa process. Returning central defender Josiah Trimmingham, a Trinidad and Tobago international who's skilled in the air on set pieces, has the same issue.
Players who will join FMFC on loan from the Chicago Fire are still in the Major League Soccer team's bubble as vaccination courses that will allow them to move back and forth between the teams continue.
Forward Madison will start the season short on depth and with the understanding the style Craig wants to see will take time to emerge.
"I would like to think that what I'm asking is relatively simple," he said. "But it's so easy to talk about stuff, isn't it? You've got to manifest it into a reality."