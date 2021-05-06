New coach Carl Craig wants Forward Madison FC to be assertive and he signed forwards to fit the profile

Allen, 22, was with Reno 1868 FC in the second-division USL Championship last season but didn't see time in league play. He's a powerful player who excels at running with the ball down the wing.

Gebhard, a 25-year-old winger, spent the past three seasons in the Championship before signing in third-tier USL League One. He works his way through space to find the ball.

"I feel like now we have a good idea of how (Craig) wants to play and how he wants us to approach this first game," Gebhard said. "So we're really just looking forward to it."

Keegan, the 30-year-old striker who won the USL League One title last season with Greenville Triumph SC, said most players want to find a comfort zone with a team.

"I'm the complete opposite," he said. "I like new challenges. I almost feel like being a little uncomfortable brings the best out of me. So when you can choose between staying at the team that won the title or you can go somewhere else and try to win it, I'm always the kind of person that wants the bigger challenge."

Craig had the opportunity to find players for specific forward roles. Now he can turn them loose in their preferred positions and see if it generates the offense the team wants.