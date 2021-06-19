Missed chances send 'soft' Forward Madison FC to 2nd home loss in 3 games

"We had a lot of chances in the first half," said striker Jake Keegan, who had two of the shots that met the post. "We should have put them away. But that's just part of the game. We switched off at a key moment and I think it's a theme with us. I think we're a bit mentally, a bit physically soft, to be perfectly honest."

New England was all too willing to spark those chances with sloppy play in its half of the field but FMFC didn't capitalize. A backpass went under goalkeeper Joseph Rice's foot in the sixth minute but he was able to sprint back and recover with a sliding clearance before Keegan got to the loose ball.

Forward Noah Fuson had three quality looks at goal in the opening half hour. He sliced a shot right of target in the 14th minute, another went wide left in the 21st minute and he skimmed the ball off the top of the crossbar in the 28th.

All those wasted chances looked more significant at halftime after New England (3-4-1) snatched the lead in stoppage time with a quick run to the end line by Justin Rennicks. He slotted the ball back through Forward Madison defenders to Buck for a left-footed putaway from close range.

Second-half substitute Tsicoulias doubled the advantage in the 81st minute with a strike from the left side of the penalty area that curled inside the right post.