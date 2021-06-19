Missed chances send 'soft' Forward Madison FC to 2nd home loss in 3 games

A late-first half stunner Saturday had Forward Madison FC facing the prospect of taking only one of nine USL League One points from a three-game home stand.
A deficit had to be the last thing Forward Madison expected to be talking about during the intermission at Breese Stevens Field after an opening half hour full of scoring chances.
The response in the second wasn't good enough to rescue the Flamingos, whose winless streak extended to four games with a 2-0 loss to New England Revolution II.
Noel Buck's goal in first-half stoppage time and a second-half strike by Michael Tsicoulias condemned Forward Madison to a second home loss in three games, with a goalless draw in the middle.
"Ultimately it's a case of missed chances," FMFC coach Carl Craig said. "I can pick the lads to pieces but that's not fair. The reality is our finishing was pretty rank and that's why we didn't win the football match tonight. Simple as that."
A fast start to the season has transformed into a lamentable second month for FMFC (3-2-3).
The latest loss was a head-scratcher to Craig because of the volume of scoring chances. Forward Madison hit the post three times in the second half — twice within five seconds in one stretch — and had more than a handful of good tries in a first 45 minutes that Craig said was the team's best of the season.
"We had a lot of chances in the first half," said striker Jake Keegan, who had two of the shots that met the post. "We should have put them away. But that's just part of the game. We switched off at a key moment and I think it's a theme with us. I think we're a bit mentally, a bit physically soft, to be perfectly honest."
New England was all too willing to spark those chances with sloppy play in its half of the field but FMFC didn't capitalize. A backpass went under goalkeeper Joseph Rice's foot in the sixth minute but he was able to sprint back and recover with a sliding clearance before Keegan got to the loose ball.
Forward Noah Fuson had three quality looks at goal in the opening half hour. He sliced a shot right of target in the 14th minute, another went wide left in the 21st minute and he skimmed the ball off the top of the crossbar in the 28th.
All those wasted chances looked more significant at halftime after New England (3-4-1) snatched the lead in stoppage time with a quick run to the end line by Justin Rennicks. He slotted the ball back through Forward Madison defenders to Buck for a left-footed putaway from close range.
Second-half substitute Tsicoulias doubled the advantage in the 81st minute with a strike from the left side of the penalty area that curled inside the right post.
Now Forward Madison has five of its next seven games on the road as it tries to find a winning formula.
"We've got to go out and probably spend a few bucks on a guy who's proven to put the ball in the back of the net," said Craig, who added midfielder Christian Enriquez on Friday and had him and three others enter a new-look lineup a day later.
Keegan's header in the 51st minute looped onto the left post. Derek Gebhard's rebound crashed into the crossbar.
Keegan again was turned away by the post 12 minutes later when he was led through by a pass from substitute midfielder Justin Sukow.
"Tonight, we were good enough to win the game," Keegan said. "We should have won the game if we took our chances. But for me, all due respect to New England, that should not be a team that we're giving up two goals to. That should not be a team that we're giving up a goal right before halftime to. There's so many things that we need to improve on."