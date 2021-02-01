 Skip to main content
Midfielder Eric Leonard re-signs for third season with Forward Madison FC
PRO SOCCER

Eric Leonard

Midfielder Eric Leonard scored his first professional goal in Forward Madison FC's Aug. 19, 2021, game against Union Omaha.

 JUSTIN NUOFFER, FORWARD MADISON FC

It wasn't always a starring role but Eric Leonard played a part in every league game in Forward Madison FC's first two seasons.

The defensive midfielder will be back for a third season after the team announced Monday that he has re-signed for 2021.

Leonard, 25, signed his first professional contract with Forward Madison in 2019 and became a dependable part of the midfield.

He's set for a key role in an attacking style under first-year coach Carl Craig.

"Given the style of football we're looking to play, we need a bouncer, a doorman," Craig said in a prepared statement. "We've got to have defense to sustain our forward progress and Eric fits wonderfully into that position. We're very pleased to have him back."

Leonard joined midfielder Michael Vang, forward Noah Fuson and defenders Josiah Trimmingham, Jiro Barriga Toyama and Gustavo Fernandes in re-signing. The 2021 season is tentatively scheduled to start in May.

