Michael Vang re-signs with Forward Madison FC after team MVP debut season
PRO SOCCER

Michael Vang re-signs with Forward Madison FC after team MVP debut season

Michael Vang

Michael Vang scored a team-high four goals for Forward Madison FC in 2020.

 JUSTIN NUOFFER, FORWARD MADISON FC

Leading scorer and team MVP Michael Vang has re-signed with Forward Madison FC for the 2021 season, the team announced Saturday.

The midfielder joined center back Josiah Trimmingham and striker Noah Fuson among the first group of players announced as coming back to Forward Madison.

Vang, 20, missed the first three games of the season because of paperwork issues related to his former team in Portugal. But he made an immediate impact after joining the starting lineup.

He had four goals and two assists in 13 games.

"It feels great knowing that the club believes in what I can do and bring to the team," Vang said in a statement through the team. "Giving me the opportunity to come back and play for Madison again, I'm grateful for that."

Vang, a St. Paul, Minnesota, native, became the first Hmong-American to play professional soccer.

Related to this story

Most Popular

