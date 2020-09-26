Michael Vang goal, strong defense power Forward Madison FC to rebound victory

The Flamingos improved to 3-0-1 at their home away from home this season with three saves from goalkeeper Chris Brady in his first professional shutout.

After a 2-1 loss in Tucson, Arizona, late Wednesday night, Forward Madison didn't return home until late in the day Thursday. It only had a brief workout Friday before getting up and getting on the road Saturday morning.

In all, Forward Madison changed three of its 11 starters from Wednesday. Brady replaced Philipp Marceta in goal, while defender Eli Lockaby and striker Noah Fuson went in for Jiro Barriga Toyama and Wojcik, respectively.

One of the planned personnel moves took less than five minutes to pay off. Wojciech Wojcik came on as Forward Madison's striker at the start of the second half, and he figured into Vang's third goal of the season.

Paulo Júnior lifted a pass for Wojcik, whose header was stopped by Chattanooga keeper Alexander Mangels. But the rebound was left loose in the goalmouth, where Vang fought off Chattanooga's Tanner Dieterich to push it over the goal line.

"I just tried to follow up," Vang said. "I guess he tried to go for me instead of the ball, and the ball was just laying right there. I just dodged it and hit it in as hard as I could."