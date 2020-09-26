Michael Vang goal, strong defense power Forward Madison FC to rebound victory

WAUWATOSA — Every time Josiah Trimmingham went up for a header Saturday, the soreness in his legs was a reminder of the unforgiving schedule of the last few days.
Forward Madison FC kicked off for the second time in 63½ hours Saturday afternoon, with a long day of travel home from Arizona and a short day of practice in between.
Trimmingham and Connor Tobin played center back for all 90 minutes in a loss at FC Tucson on Wednesday and went the distance again at Hart Park as Forward Madison captured a much-needed rebound victory.
Michael Vang's 50th-minute goal and a strong defensive effort that allowed only five shots secured a 1-0 victory over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC to end a losing streak at two games.
"Sore or not, you've got to get the job done," Trimmingham said. "I'm thankful for the three points. The boys put in a good shift today."
Forward Madison (4-4-2) looked at the two games in quick succession together for the purposes of planning how many minutes its players would play. Trimmingham, Tobin and midfielder Eric Leonard ended up on the field for all 180 minutes.
"It's just a mental fortitude," Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore said. "These guys, they knew what was at stake. This was a must-win game for us. We put ourselves in a good spot to make a run at the end."
The Flamingos improved to 3-0-1 at their home away from home this season with three saves from goalkeeper Chris Brady in his first professional shutout.
After a 2-1 loss in Tucson, Arizona, late Wednesday night, Forward Madison didn't return home until late in the day Thursday. It only had a brief workout Friday before getting up and getting on the road Saturday morning.
In all, Forward Madison changed three of its 11 starters from Wednesday. Brady replaced Philipp Marceta in goal, while defender Eli Lockaby and striker Noah Fuson went in for Jiro Barriga Toyama and Wojcik, respectively.
One of the planned personnel moves took less than five minutes to pay off. Wojciech Wojcik came on as Forward Madison's striker at the start of the second half, and he figured into Vang's third goal of the season.
Paulo Júnior lifted a pass for Wojcik, whose header was stopped by Chattanooga keeper Alexander Mangels. But the rebound was left loose in the goalmouth, where Vang fought off Chattanooga's Tanner Dieterich to push it over the goal line.
"I just tried to follow up," Vang said. "I guess he tried to go for me instead of the ball, and the ball was just laying right there. I just dodged it and hit it in as hard as I could."
Good scoring chances were elusive in a scoreless opening half. Brady had to push away two Chattanooga shots from distance seconds apart in the 13th minute.
Fuson, an Aug. 17 signing who made his first professional start, had a shot saved by Mangels in the 22nd minute after a nice back-heel pass from Leonard at the top of the penalty area.
Just before the break, Brady had to palm down a strong shot by Chattanooga's Conor Doyle. Greg Hurst was one-on-one with the keeper on the rebound but was ruled offside.
The first of three straight home games, Saturday's contest against second-place Chattanooga (5-4-3) was seen as critical for Forward Madison's hopes of sliding into one of the two USL League One playoff spots. The victory put the Flamingos four points behind the Red Wolves with two games in hand.
Holding serve at Hart Park in the four remaining home games is a must.
"We feel like if we do that, we're going to be in the mix," Shore said. "If we can nick one on the road in the last two, then that'll put us in a pretty good spot where if we don't make it, we'll have done everything we could in our power to try."
