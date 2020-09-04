Michael Vang goal starts Forward Madison FC toward rout of New England Revolution II

Michael Vang continues to contribute in a big way to the Forward Madison FC offense.
Vang scored a tiebreaking goal in the first half Friday that started the Flamingos on their way to a 4-0 victory over New England Revolution II at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
The 19-year-old has scored or set up a goal in each of four games he has played for the team, which is unbeaten in his appearances (3-0-1) after an 0-2-1 start.
Forward Madison had a 19-10 advantage in shots against last-place New England (1-4-2) as it moved into fourth place in USL League One.
Despite dominating in the first half, Forward Madison needed a New England miscue for a breakthrough score.
Goalkeeper Joseph Rice's quick goal kick deflected off midfielder Maciel at the top of the penalty area, and Vang swooped in to steal the ball.
In a one-on-one with Rice, Vang chipped the ball over the keeper for his second goal of the season.
Vang's goal in the 39th minute came on Forward Madison's eighth shot and third on target. J.C. Banks had two good chances earlier, one of which a header that Rice had to touch over the crossbar.
Another New England error in the second half — an illegal back pass to the goalkeeper that led to an indirect free kick — helped Forward Madison double its lead.
With the restart taken from the corner of the 6-yard box, Vang touched the ball over to Josiah Trimmingham, who blasted a shot in off New England defenders for an own goal.
Making his debut with the team, midfielder Fito Ovalle scored in the 88th minute on a long right-footed strike.
Wojciech Wojcik scored his third goal of the season in the first minute of stoppage time after forcing a turnover in New England's penalty area.
Forward Madison had to change up its substitute bench because of injuries to midfielder Brandon Eaton and forward Alex Monis. Ovalle, who signed earlier this week, and Louis Bennett earned spots in the 18-man roster.
Forward Madison FC 1 3 — 4
New England Revolution II 0 0 — 0
First half: FM — Vang, 39th minute.
Second half: FM — Verfuth (own goal), 61st minute; Ovalle (Paulo Júnior), 88th; Wojcik, 90th+1.
Saves: FM (Marceta) 3, NE (Rice) 5.
Possession: FM .523, NE .477. Shots-on goal: FM 19-9, NE 11-4. Corner kicks: FM 6, NE 6. Fouls: FM 14, NE 6. Offsides: FM 1, NE 2.
Lineups
Forward Madison FC — Philipp Marceta; Christian Díaz, Jiro Barriga Toyama, Josiah Trimmingham, Connor Tobin; Eric Leonard, Don Smart (Jamael Cox, 68th), J.C. Banks (Fito Ovalle, 68th); Wojciech Wojcik, Michael Vang (Eli Lockaby, 82nd), Paulo Júnior (Noah Fuson, 88th).
New England Revolution II — Joe Rice; Ryan Spaulding, Jonathan Bell, Collin Verfurth, Ryo Shimazaki (Colby Quinones, 87th); Nicolas Firmino, Maciel, Tiago Mendonca (Hikaru Fujiwara, 68th), Damian Rivera; Orlando Sinclair (Connor Presley, 87th), Michael Tsicoulias (Mayele Malango, 68th).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!