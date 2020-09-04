Michael Vang goal starts Forward Madison FC toward rout of New England Revolution II

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael Vang continues to contribute in a big way to the Forward Madison FC offense.

Vang scored a tiebreaking goal in the first half Friday that started the Flamingos on their way to a 4-0 victory over New England Revolution II at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The 19-year-old has scored or set up a goal in each of four games he has played for the team, which is unbeaten in his appearances (3-0-1) after an 0-2-1 start.

Forward Madison had a 19-10 advantage in shots against last-place New England (1-4-2) as it moved into fourth place in USL League One.

Despite dominating in the first half, Forward Madison needed a New England miscue for a breakthrough score.

Goalkeeper Joseph Rice's quick goal kick deflected off midfielder Maciel at the top of the penalty area, and Vang swooped in to steal the ball.

In a one-on-one with Rice, Vang chipped the ball over the keeper for his second goal of the season.

Vang's goal in the 39th minute came on Forward Madison's eighth shot and third on target. J.C. Banks had two good chances earlier, one of which a header that Rice had to touch over the crossbar.