Michael Vang, Don Smart spark offensive surge as Forward Madison FC gets first victory

WAUWATOSA — Michael Vang was advertised as a player who could make a big impact in the offensive midfield for Forward Madison FC.
Once he finally became available to play, it took eight minutes Friday night for Vang to live up to the billing.
Vang’s early goal gave Forward Madison its first lead of the season, and the Flamingos’ offense, dormant to date, got rolling in a sorely needed 4-0 victory over South Georgia Tormenta FC at Hart Park.
Don Smart contributed a goal and two assists as Forward Madison, held to one goal over its first three games, matched its team record for goals, set twice last season.
“This game was massively important,” said Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore, who called the victory perhaps the best effort in the team’s two-year history. “There’s no sugarcoating it. We told our guys this was a must-win game. And credit to our guys because they came out and they did everything in their power to get that three points.”
"We think we may have found a diamond in the rough with Mike," Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore said.
Forward Madison found Vang, 20, through an invitation-only tryout in January, but he had to sit out the first three games until his international transfer paperwork cleared. He played last season in the Portugese third division.
His introduction Friday was just part of an reenergized Forward Madison lineup.
Paulo Júnior forced South Georgia defender Jordan Skelton into a turnover deep in his territory, and Vang finished off a pass from the left side in the middle of the penalty area.
“It’s a dream come true,” said Vang, a St. Paul, Minnesota, native who’s the first member of the Hmong community to play professional soccer. “I’ve been waiting for this day for so long.”
His goal provided the Flamingos’ first lead of the season.
After earning only one point through its first three matches, Forward Madison (1-2-1) finished the first quarter of the USL League One season with a better showing of what it’s capable of.
“We needed this one,” said Smart. “The first couple of games, we had a couple ups and downs. We knew it was going to come one game or another.”
Smart scored off a cross by J.C. Banks in the 23rd minute for a 2-0 lead and set up goals by Wojciech Wojcik and Paulo Júnior in the second half. His goal was the first time he had ever scored with his head.
Wojcik scored his second goal of the season in the 58th minute for a 3-0 lead. He brought down Smart’s well-struck pass from the right side with his left foot, then finished with his right.
Eleven minutes later, Smart played a ball up the middle for Paulo Júnior, who touched it around Tormenta goalkeeper Pablo Jara and scored into the empty net.
Tormenta (1-3-2) played without its entire coaching staff, which was in quarantine. Injured defender Lars Eckenrode, on crutches, led the team.
South Georgia 0 0 — 0
Forward Madison 2 2 — 4
First half: FM — Vang (Paulo Júnior), 8th minute; Smart (Banks), 23rd.
Second half: FM — Wojcik (Smart), 58th minute; Paulo Júnior (Smart), 69th.
Saves: SG (Jara) 1, FM (Marceta) 2.
Possession: SG .523, FM .477. Shots-on goal: SG 6-2, FM 14-5. Corner kicks: SG 4, FM 6. Fouls: SG 18, FM 7. Offsides: SG 3, FM 5.
Yellow cards: Vang, FM, 60th minute; Obinwa, SG, 86th.
Lineups
South Georgia — Pablo Jara; Rhys Williams, Stefan Muells, Jordan Skelton, Joshua Phelps; Abuchi Obinwa, Ricardo Gomez (Mikie Rowe, 63rd), Devyn Jambga (Jad Arslan, 77th); Daniel Jackson (Pato Botello Faz, 63rd), Marco Micaletto, Luca Mayr-Fälten.
Forward Madison — Philipp Marceta; Christian Díaz (Eli Lockaby, 71st), Jiro Barriga Toyama, Josiah Trimmingham (Brandon Eaton, 76th), Connor Tobin; Eric Leonard, Don Smart (Alex Monis, 81st), J.C. Banks; Wojciech Wojcik, Michael Vang (Gustavo Fernandes, 71st), Paulo Júnior (Jamael Cox, 81st).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!