Michael Vang, Don Smart spark offensive surge as Forward Madison FC gets first victory

Paulo Júnior forced South Georgia defender Jordan Skelton into a turnover deep in his territory, and Vang finished off a pass from the left side in the middle of the penalty area.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Vang, a St. Paul, Minnesota, native who’s the first member of the Hmong community to play professional soccer. “I’ve been waiting for this day for so long.”

His goal provided the Flamingos’ first lead of the season.

After earning only one point through its first three matches, Forward Madison (1-2-1) finished the first quarter of the USL League One season with a better showing of what it’s capable of.

“We needed this one,” said Smart. “The first couple of games, we had a couple ups and downs. We knew it was going to come one game or another.”

Smart scored off a cross by J.C. Banks in the 23rd minute for a 2-0 lead and set up goals by Wojciech Wojcik and Paulo Júnior in the second half. His goal was the first time he had ever scored with his head.

Wojcik scored his second goal of the season in the 58th minute for a 3-0 lead. He brought down Smart’s well-struck pass from the right side with his left foot, then finished with his right.