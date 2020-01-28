Madison native Carl Schneider returning to Forward Madison FC for 2020 season

After playing in 10 USL League One games for Forward Madison FC in 2019, Madison native Carl Schneider is coming back for a second season.

The team on Tuesday announced the re-signing of Schneider, a fullback who joined the Flamingos last season from Swedish team IFK Åmål.

"It took Carl a little while to get caught up with the speed of things last year, but he ended up starting a number of games for us and exceeded our expectations," Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore said. "Every day in training he brings a great attitude, he brings a great work ethic. It's guys like that who you want on your team."

Schneider, 27, played at Madison La Follette and the University of Wisconsin before starting his pro career.

"I've been playing soccer in Madison my whole life, so having the chance to play for Forward Madison means a lot to me," Schneider said. "I hope that kids growing up here today will be able to look up to me and see that they can do it, too."

Despite his limited usage, Schneider ranked fifth on the team with seven blocks.

He's the 10th player from the 2019 roster re-signed for 2020. The list includes goalkeeper Brandon Barnes; defender Christian Díaz; midfielders J.C. Banks, Brandon Eaton, Eric Leonard and Vital Nizigiyimana; and forwards Don Smart, Paulo Júnior and Jiro Barriga Toyama.

