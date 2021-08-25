 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Long-range goal by North Carolina FC ends Forward Madison FC's unbeaten streak at 6
0 Comments
alert
PRO SOCCER

Long-range goal by North Carolina FC ends Forward Madison FC's unbeaten streak at 6

  • 0

Nelson Martinez's long-range goal in the eighth minute held up in North Carolina FC's 1-0 victory against Forward Madison FC on Wednesday in Cary, North Carolina.

FMFC (5-4-9) had a six-game unbeaten streak end. The Flamingos have won only twice in 14 games since a 3-0-1 start to the USL League One season.

Martinez beat goalkeeper Phil Breno just inside the post from nearly 30 yards out for last-place North Carolina (4-10-3). Forward Madison stayed in a seven-way tie for third place but because of tiebreakers it's in the ninth spot in the standings.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

College Football betting: Look for continuity with teams

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics