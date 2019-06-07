MONTVERDE, Fla. — Forward Madison FC's slump continued Friday with a 2-1 loss to Orlando City B in a USL League One game.
Rafael and Thiago Souza scored in the first and second half, respectively, to send the Flamingos to their fourth straight league loss and run their overall winless streak to seven games.
Playing without coach Daryl Shore and midfielder Josiel Núñez, both of whom were serving one-game league suspensions from last Saturday's 1-0 home loss to Lansing Ignite, last-place Forward Madison (2-6-2) pressured Orlando goalkeeper Christian Herrera but didn't break through until the 89th minute.
Second-half substitutes Brandon Eaton and Brian Bement teamed up to end the shutout, with Bement chipping the ball past Herrera.
J.C. Banks had two great chances in the first half for the Flamingos. Herrera stopped his try from close range in the 31st minute after a Don Smart cross.
Nine minutes later, Banks' bicycle kick after Herrera punched away a ball was headed away from the goal mouth.
Herrera made diving saves on Forward Madison's Smart in the 49th minute and Paulo Júnior in the 57th.
Six minutes after the latter, Orlando City B (3-5-3) took a 2-0 lead when Serginho intercepted a Smart free kick and played a long ball for Thiago Souza, who curled a shot past goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre.
That added to the advantage Orlando gained in the 23rd minute when Thiago Souza forced a Jeff Michaud turnover and Rafael beat Sylvestre to the far post.
Forward Madison (2-6-2) rallied for a 2-1 road victory over Orlando City B on April 19 for the team's first triumph, but the Flamingos couldn't duplicate the effort Friday.
Forward Madison FC 0 1 — 1
Orlando City B 1 1 — 2
First half: OCB — Rafael (Thiago Souza), 23:00.
Second half: OCB — Thiago Souza (Serginho), 63:00. FM — Bement (Eaton), 89:00.
Saves: FM (Sylvestre) 0, OCB (Herrera) 4.
Possession: FM .512, OCB .488. Shots-on goal: FM 12-5, OCB 8-2. Corner kicks: FM 5, OCB 2. Fouls: FM 13, OCB 19. Offsides: FM 1, OCB 4.
Yellow cards: Schneider, FM, 41:00; Nganzi, FM, 54:00; Michaud, FM, 59:00; Mendoza, OCB, 61:00; Herrera, OCB, 69:00. Att. — 327.
Lineups
Forward Madison FC — Brian Sylvestre; Christian Díaz, Carl Schneider (Jiro Barriga Toyama 66:00), Connor Tobin, Shaun Russell; Eric Leonard, Jeff Michaud, Ally Nganzi (Brian Bement 58:00); J.C. Banks (Brandon Eaton 83:00), Don Smart, Paulo Júnior.
Orlando City — Christian Herrera; Leonardo Simas, Randy Mendoza, Nathan Simeon, Matheus Silva; Austin Amer, Jordan Bender (Steven Hernández 74:00), Serginho, Alasanne Ates Diouf (Christopher Osei-Wusu 77:00), Thiago Souza; Rafael (William Bagrou 58:00).