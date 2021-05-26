Justin Sukow marks first pro start with first goal in Forward Madison FC's victory against Union Omaha

Forward Madison has gone undefeated through three games despite having only 17 players available, one fewer than are allowed to dress. The squad size is a concern for Craig as the team maneuvers through what could be a taxing stretch.

Sukow got the start in midfield in place of Michael Vang with the knowledge there's a lot of minutes to be shared over the upcoming weeks.

Craig said he had to be prepared to rotate players with the full 12 days of usage in mind as well as considerations of which games provided the best chances to secure maximum points.

Defender Christian Díaz made his first start of the season after a late arrival to preseason training because of a delayed visa process. The team still doesn't have defender Josiah Trimmingham or midfielder Carlos Gómez available for the same reason.

Forward Madison and its opponent reached the intermission at 0-0 for the third time in as many games this season. The Flamingos had better chances in the first half but it didn't amount to a goal.

The quick connection between Jepson and Sukow changed that in the second half and gave Sukow something extra to take home.