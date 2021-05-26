Justin Sukow marks first pro start with first goal in Forward Madison FC's victory against Union Omaha

First professional start, first professional goal.
Not a bad haul Wednesday night for Forward Madison FC's Justin Sukow.
And don't forget the keepsake. Sukow walked off the Breese Stevens Field turf after a 1-0 victory against Union Omaha with the game ball, an unexpected and unorthodox postgame gift from coach Carl Craig.
"I didn't know this was a thing," Sukow said.
Sukow's 58th-minute goal extended Forward Madison's undefeated start (2-0-1) and kicked off a demanding part of the schedule with a confidence boost.
Union Omaha was USL League One runner-up in 2020 and came to Madison unbeaten, a point someone made to Craig earlier in the week.
"Yeah, so are we," he offered as a postgame retort with his team as one of three remaining undefeated teams. "We're getting better. We've still got a long way to go. We took the game to them. We showed much more maturity — not at the end. But I'm quite pleased with the way we played. We played our style of football."
That's going directly at the opponent, recovering the ball if it's lost and going forward again. Forward Madison got away from it early in the second half and late in the game as Omaha (3-1-1) pressed for an equalizer.
In between, Audi Jepson and Sukow connected for the breakthrough that the Flamingos couldn't find in a statistically dominating first half.
Jepson raced forward with the ball into the attacking third after he intercepted an errant clearing try by Omaha defender Daltyn Knutson. Jepson delivered a quick pass along the turf as Sukow raced through two central defenders for a 1-on-1 with goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu.
Sukow calmly finished with his left foot and raced over to celebrate in front of the Flock supporters section.
Just 22 and in his first full pro season after a brief stint in the USL Championship in 2020, Sukow is still a work in progress in Craig's eyes.
"But we know when he gets on the ball he can create major trouble for the opponent," Craig said.
The final five minutes was a less-than-confident ending for a Forward Madison team that had heavily outshot Union Omaha to that point. The Flamingos conceded their first corner kick in the 89th minute, then two more shortly after.
Omaha's John Scearce got behind the defense for a shot on goalkeeper Phil Breno but was ruled offside. A free kick from 25 yards out by Damià Viader in the second minute of stoppage time went high and wide.
"It wasn't great in the end," Craig said. "There were things happening which I wasn't pleased about. I think we showed in those moments a little lack of understanding, some of our forward players not quite implementing what we've talked about. But that's young footballers. We'll get better."
Forward Madison has gone undefeated through three games despite having only 17 players available, one fewer than are allowed to dress. The squad size is a concern for Craig as the team maneuvers through what could be a taxing stretch.
Sukow got the start in midfield in place of Michael Vang with the knowledge there's a lot of minutes to be shared over the upcoming weeks.
Craig said he had to be prepared to rotate players with the full 12 days of usage in mind as well as considerations of which games provided the best chances to secure maximum points.
Defender Christian Díaz made his first start of the season after a late arrival to preseason training because of a delayed visa process. The team still doesn't have defender Josiah Trimmingham or midfielder Carlos Gómez available for the same reason.
Forward Madison and its opponent reached the intermission at 0-0 for the third time in as many games this season. The Flamingos had better chances in the first half but it didn't amount to a goal.
The quick connection between Jepson and Sukow changed that in the second half and gave Sukow something extra to take home.
"It's something I'll hang up in my room to remember my first start and my first goal," Sukow said while clutching the game ball. "It's a good memory."