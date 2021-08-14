Justin Sukow exudes confidence in netting winning goal for Forward Madison FC

Justin Sukow hoped that a goal in Forward Madison FC's exhibition on Tuesday would lead to bigger things.
A go-ahead goal in the second half of a USL League One game four days later to deliver a much-needed victory fits the bill.
Sukow's header in the 63rd minute gave Forward Madison a 2-1 victory against South Georgia Tormenta FC at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday.
The Flamingos won for the first time in five league contests and for just the second time since earning their largest victory of the season against Tormenta on May 29.
Josiah Trimmingham, playing well ahead of his normal central defense position, put Forward Madison ahead in the first half. Tormenta's Marco Micaletto converted a penalty early in the second stanza.
Big week for Sukow
Sukow scored in FMFC's 1-1 draw with the University of Wisconsin on Tuesday, his first goal since May 15. It was foreshadowing for Saturday, when he worked his way to the middle of the penalty area to receive a well-placed pass from Gustavo Fernandes.
"When the ball goes in the back of the net it gives you a lot of confidence, no matter what kind of goal it is," Sukow said. "I was glad I got to do it tonight. I'm going to try to keep the confidence going in the games coming up."
Trimmingham converts in debut
A combination of a delayed arrival to the team because of visa issues and an injury after he started training meant Saturday was Trimmingham's first start and appearance of the season for FMFC in league play.
He didn't score in 13 games last season as a central defender but got a look at forward Tuesday against the Badgers. It was enough to have him in the lineup alongside Jake Keegan and Derek Gebhard up front against Tormenta.
Coach Carl Craig said Trimmingham isn't fit enough to play central defense right now but he wanted his impact in the lineup.
Keegan delivered the ball from the left side on which Trimmingham got a touch at the near post just before two defenders converged.
Trimmingham, 24, couldn't remember the last time he scored in a competitive game.
"It's always a great moment to score a goal for your team," he said.
Penalty evens the score
South Georgia's Azaad Liadi won a penalty in the second minute after the break when FMFC's Connor Tobin got his legs tangled up with the forward in the penalty area.
Goalkeeper Phil Breno guessed correct with a dive to his right on Marco Micaletto's penalty but the ball was out of his reach. It was Micaletto's ninth goal of the season, tying him for second in the league.
Sweep completed
The victory gave Forward Madison (5-3-7) a season sweep of two games against Tormenta (7-10-2). The Flamingos earned their largest victory of the season in Georgia on May 29, a 3-1 decision behind second-half goals by Derek Gebhardt, Connor Tobin and Jake Keegan.
Forward Madison had won only once since then, a stretch in which it was 1-3-6 entering Saturday. Its last victory was June 30 against New England Revolution II.
"Finally to get a 'W,' especially a win at home and the three points as everything's so tight, it's absolutely massive for us," Craig said.
New signings
Two players joined the Flamingos this week. Defender Cyrus Rad signed with the team and midfielder Taner Dogan arrived on loan from Dundalk FC of the Ireland Premier Division for the rest of the season.
Rad was on the bench Saturday while Dogan did not feature in the lineup. Both played in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with the University of Wisconsin.
Up next
Forward Madison plays the second of three straight USL League One home games against Toronto FC II at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
South Georgia Tormenta FC 0 1 — 1
Forward Madison FC 1 1 — 2
First half: FM — Trimmingham (Keegan), 23rd minute.
Second half: SG — Micaletto, 48th (pen). FM — Sukow (Fernandes), 63rd.
Saves: SG (Jara) 4, FM (Breno) 3.
Possession: SG .539, FM .461. Shots-on goal: SG 14-4, FM 9-6. Corner kicks: SG 2, FM 2. Fouls: SG 14, FM 20. Offsides: SG 1, FM 3.
Yellow cards: Fernandes, FM, 45th; Gomez, SG, 45th; Sommersall, SG, 45th; Tobin, FM, 49th; Fuson, FM, 79th. Att. — 3,049.
Lineups
South Georgia Tormenta FC — Pablo Jara; Sergi Nus, Raheem Somersall, Curtis Thorn; Luca Mayr-Falten, Stefan Mueller (Kristofer Strickler, 86th), Abuchi Obinwa, Ricardo Gomez (Vincenzo Candela, 72nd); Azaad Liadi (Niki Jackson, 64th), Marco Micaletto, Rodney Michael (Kobe Perez, 64th).
Forward Madison FC — Phil Breno; Eric Leonard, Connor Tobin, Gustavo Fernandes; Derek Gebhard, Carlos Gómez (Tyler Allen, 79th); Jesús Pérez (Audi Jepson, 65th), Justin Sukow, Aaron Molloy; Jake Keegan, Josiah Trimmingham (Noah Fuson, 65th).