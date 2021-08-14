Justin Sukow exudes confidence in netting winning goal for Forward Madison FC

Trimmingham converts in debut

A combination of a delayed arrival to the team because of visa issues and an injury after he started training meant Saturday was Trimmingham's first start and appearance of the season for FMFC in league play.

He didn't score in 13 games last season as a central defender but got a look at forward Tuesday against the Badgers. It was enough to have him in the lineup alongside Jake Keegan and Derek Gebhard up front against Tormenta.

Coach Carl Craig said Trimmingham isn't fit enough to play central defense right now but he wanted his impact in the lineup.

Keegan delivered the ball from the left side on which Trimmingham got a touch at the near post just before two defenders converged.

Trimmingham, 24, couldn't remember the last time he scored in a competitive game.

"It's always a great moment to score a goal for your team," he said.

Penalty evens the score

South Georgia's Azaad Liadi won a penalty in the second minute after the break when FMFC's Connor Tobin got his legs tangled up with the forward in the penalty area.