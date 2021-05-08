Jake Keegan's second-half goal is the equalizer as Forward Madison FC avoids defeat in opener at FC Tucson

Forward Madison FC rallied from a second-half mistake, with Jake Keegan's goal in his debut equalizing in a 1-1 draw with FC Tucson on Saturday in Arizona.
Here's the Finishing XI, 11 observations from the Flamingos' 2021 USL League One opener:
1. Keegan, the offseason striker signing, didn't get many touches until he finished a 67th-minute pass into the area from Michael Vang that got a touch on the way through by Audi Jepson.
THAT'S WHY HE'S HERE! 😤— Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) May 9, 2021
A textbook strike from @jake__keegan to open his Forward Madison account! https://t.co/O9jUG3GRBH pic.twitter.com/3wnyJ0YmmA
2. A misplay between goalkeeper Phil Breno and defender Gustavo Fernandes set up Tucson's second-half goal. Breno rolled the ball out but Fernandes overran it and had it taken away by Deri Corfe, who fired between Breno's legs for a 1-0 lead in the 52nd minute.
Deri Corfe doing what @dericorfe does best 👏— USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) May 9, 2021
The 2019 @USLLeagueTwo MVP puts @FCTucson in front!
1-0 | #TUCvMAD pic.twitter.com/vu9wnTaj45
3. With Carl Craig coaching his first game, Forward Madison earned a point in its opener for the first time in the team's three seasons. It lost 1-0 at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in 2019 and 2-1 at North Texas SC in 2020.
4. FMFC's Derek Gebhard was a threat at a number of points in the second half. A 90th-minute run through the defense led to a corner kick. He narrowly missed getting on the end of a Justin Sukow cross 11 minutes earlier.
79' | BIG chance for Derek Gebhard! 😱— Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) May 9, 2021
The 'Mingos are knocking on the door now!#TUCvMAD | 1-1 | #FullMingo pic.twitter.com/x7Ku1L3BiN
5. Jepson had great looks but didn't finish. He wasn't close on three first-half shots and had a golden chance in the penalty area two minutes into the second half but couldn't bring down a Vang pass with his left foot with a clear path to the net.
6. Forward Madison was forced into an early lineup change after holding midfielder Eric Leonard was injured in on a 35th-minute foul. He looked wobbly when he got up and was replaced by Aaron Molloy at the next whistle.
7. Ronaldo Lomeli started at right back after making the team through a preseason tryout. The 23-year-old defender from Los Angeles impressed in FMFC's friendlies against Indy Eleven and the Sporting Kansas City Reserves, then played 74 minutes last Saturday against Milwaukee Bavarians. He left in the 77th minute after suffering a right leg injury.
8. Lomeli was in for Christian Díaz, who arrived late to camp due to a slow visa process and is still getting to full fitness. He came on in the second half for Lomeli, who was slow to get up after a challenge.
9. Díaz was one of six on the substitute bench at the start, one short of the maximum allowed because FMFC still is waiting for Spanish midfielder Carlos Gómez and Trinidadian defender Josiah Trimmingham to get visa clearance. The team also doesn't have players on loan from the Chicago Fire yet.
10. Forward Madison hosted a watch party for the game at Breese Stevens Field, where about 100 fans watched on a portable video screen in temperatures that started in the upper 40s. It was about 40 degrees warmer in Tucson.
11. Next up for FMFC: The Flamingos (0-0-1) host North Carolina FC (0-1) at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 in the team's first USL League One game at Breese Stevens Field since Sept. 22, 2019. North Carolina, which dropped down from the second-division USL Championship after last season, lost 2-1 at home to defending champion Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Forward Madison FC 0 1 — 1
FC Tucson 0 1 — 1
Second half: T — Corfe, 52nd minute. FM — Keegan (Vang), 67th.
Saves: FM (Breno) 2, T (Lapsley) 4.
Possession: FM .439, T .561. Shots-on goal: FM 21-5, T 9-3. Corner kicks: FM 6, T 4. Fouls: FM 14, T 20. Offsides: FM 1, T 1.
Yellow cards: Franke, T, 17th minute; Fernandes, FM, 20th; Barriga Toyama, FM, 28th; Dennis, T, 45th+1; Molloy, FM, 81st; Ferriol, T, 82nd.
Lineups
Forward Madison FC — Phil Breno; Ronaldo Lomeli (Christian Díaz 77th), Jiro Barriga Toyama, Gustavo Fernandes, Connor Tobin; Eric Leonard (Aaron Molloy 38th), Michael Vang (Justin Sukow 72nd), Audi Jepson; Jake Keegan, Derek Gebhard, Tyler Allen (Noah Fuson, 72nd).
FC Tucson — Wallis Lapsley; Noah Franke, Maximiliano Schenfeld, Samuel Biek, Dakota Barnathan; Jared Odenbeck, Shak Adams, Charlie Dennis (Daniel Bedoya 74th), Manuel Ferriol (Jota 86th), Deri Corfe (Kevin Rodriguez 86th); Giovanni Calixtro (Daniel Bedoya 74th).