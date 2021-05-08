Jake Keegan's second-half goal is the equalizer as Forward Madison FC avoids defeat in opener at FC Tucson

6. Forward Madison was forced into an early lineup change after holding midfielder Eric Leonard was injured in on a 35th-minute foul. He looked wobbly when he got up and was replaced by Aaron Molloy at the next whistle.

7. Ronaldo Lomeli started at right back after making the team through a preseason tryout. The 23-year-old defender from Los Angeles impressed in FMFC's friendlies against Indy Eleven and the Sporting Kansas City Reserves, then played 74 minutes last Saturday against Milwaukee Bavarians. He left in the 77th minute after suffering a right leg injury.

8. Lomeli was in for Christian Díaz, who arrived late to camp due to a slow visa process and is still getting to full fitness. He came on in the second half for Lomeli, who was slow to get up after a challenge.

9. Díaz was one of six on the substitute bench at the start, one short of the maximum allowed because FMFC still is waiting for Spanish midfielder Carlos Gómez and Trinidadian defender Josiah Trimmingham to get visa clearance. The team also doesn't have players on loan from the Chicago Fire yet.

10. Forward Madison hosted a watch party for the game at Breese Stevens Field, where about 100 fans watched on a portable video screen in temperatures that started in the upper 40s. It was about 40 degrees warmer in Tucson.