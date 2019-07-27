It only seemed a matter of time that Forward FC Madison would break through.
In the first half of a USL League One game against Orlando City B on Saturday night, the Flamingos had a goal disallowed, missed a penalty shot and came up empty despite peppering the Young Lions with nine shots.
J.C. Banks, whose goal was overturned by the referee in the 32nd minute, made the most of another chance.
The forward played a chip from Josiel Núñez and converted from the right side of the 6-yard box in the 57th minute to give Forward Madison a 1-0 victory before 4,539 at Breese Stevens Field.
Dayne St. Clair made one save for the Flamingos (6-7-4), who improved to 2-1 against last-place Orlando City B (3-13-4) this season.
Orlando City B is in the midst of a coaching change after Fernando Jose De Argila Irurita was fired on Thursday. He was replaced by Roberto Sibaja, the Orlando City U-19 head coach, on an interim basis.
Orlando City B 0 0 — 0
Forward Madison FC 0 1 — 1
Second half — FMFC: Banks (Nunez), 57th.
Saves: OCB (Herrera) 4; FMFC (St. Clair) 1.
Shots: OCB 6; FMFC 17.
Corner kicks: OCB 1; FMFC 3.
Fouls: OCB 13; FMFC 20.
Yellow cards: OCB 4; FMFC 4.