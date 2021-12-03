How new coach Matt Glaeser plans to get Forward Madison FC back to the playoffs

Matt Glaeser sees his responsibility with Forward Madison FC as delivering the same kind of success the team has enjoyed in marketing and merchandising onto the pitch.
Glaeser was named Forward Madison's head coach and technical director on Friday on a multi-year contract.
He said the team has established itself as a name brand in pro soccer and he needs to carry that into games.
"What's been laid down in the community and off the field is great," Glaeser said. "And I think my task is to come in and try to help translate that off-the-field success, that off-the-field identity into something on the field that creates success for the club in the form of results, in the form of hopefully an entertaining style of soccer that allows us to win games."
Glaeser is the third head coach and technical director for Forward Madison, which will be in its fourth season in 2022. Daryl Shore was 17-12-15 in two seasons, with an appearance in the 2019 playoffs. Carl Craig was 8-8-12 and missed the postseason in 2021 after the team finished in ninth place in the 12-team league.
"I'd be lying if I felt that there wasn't a pressure to win and get in the playoffs," Glaeser said. "I think that's inherent to professional sports. I've had some great conversations here with the leadership and they fully backed me. I put the pressure on myself and on my staff to want to win. I would like that to come from me and not from the outside."
Glaeser, 36, is getting his first head coaching position in Madison. He spent four seasons as an assistant coach with Real Salt Lake in Major League Soccer and its USL Championship affiliate, Real Monarchs.
The Real Salt Lake program also was influential for Shore, who was goalkeeper coach and interim head coach there. Glaeser played for Shore with the Fort Lauderdale Strikers.
Real Monarchs won the USL regular-season championship in Glaeser's first season, 2017. Two years later, Monarchs won the USL Championship.
Glaeser was assistant coach and director of goalkeeping for Sacramento Republic FC in the USL Championship in 2021.
"We are confident he will succeed in Madison," Forward Madison COO Conor Caloia said in a team statement. "His passion for the game and competitive drive are evident."
Glaeser said he wants Forward Madison to be intense, fast paced and "get into people's faces."
His philosophies developed from working with mentors. Mark Briggs, the Sacramento Republic coach, passed along a desire to make the game uncomfortable for opponents with a high tempo.
From former Real Salt Lake coach Freddy Juarez, now an assistant with Seattle Sounders of MLS, Glaeser learned an emphasis on breaking players down with an attacking identity.
"I want to be hard to play against from a defensive standpoint, making the game predictable by putting pressure on the opponent in various ways," Glaeser said. "And then from an attacking standpoint, I want to get moving. I want to play the ball quickly. I want to advance, get in the opponent's half and ideally create more better opportunities than them."