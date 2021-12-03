How new coach Matt Glaeser plans to get Forward Madison FC back to the playoffs

Matt Glaeser sees his responsibility with Forward Madison FC as delivering the same kind of success the team has enjoyed in marketing and merchandising onto the pitch.

Glaeser was named Forward Madison's head coach and technical director on Friday on a multi-year contract.

He said the team has established itself as a name brand in pro soccer and he needs to carry that into games.

"What's been laid down in the community and off the field is great," Glaeser said. "And I think my task is to come in and try to help translate that off-the-field success, that off-the-field identity into something on the field that creates success for the club in the form of results, in the form of hopefully an entertaining style of soccer that allows us to win games."

Glaeser is the third head coach and technical director for Forward Madison, which will be in its fourth season in 2022. Daryl Shore was 17-12-15 in two seasons, with an appearance in the 2019 playoffs. Carl Craig was 8-8-12 and missed the postseason in 2021 after the team finished in ninth place in the 12-team league.