Heavy advantage in shots doesn't pay off for Forward Madison FC in scoreless draw

WAUWATOSA — In two games against FC Tucson over the span of 11 days, Forward Madison FC outshot its opponent by a combined 43-12.
After a scoreless draw Saturday at Hart Park, the Flamingos earned just one point in the USL League One standings from the pair of dominating performances.
Forward Madison's playoff hopes took a hit with the latest result, in which it outshot Tucson 19-4 but managed only one shot on target, a Don Smart effort seconds before the start of second-half stoppage time.
"We had the better of the game," Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore said. "We had the better of the chances. They had zero shots on goal. It's a situation where we needed to get that first goal and we didn't."
Defender Josiah Trimmingham hit the outside of the post with a 28th-minute shot. That was as close as Forward Madison came until Smart forced a save from Tucson's Amahl Knight in the 90th minute.
Jamael Cox fired wide with a good chance in the third minute of stoppage time. Earlier, J.C. Banks ran into space up the right side and fired a crossing pass to the back post that sailed over Smart's head.
"We didn't take our chances," Forward Madison captain Connor Tobin said. "We've got to be better in front of goal, and we weren't."
Forward Madison (4-4-3), which is 3-0-2 at Hart Park this season, stayed in fifth place but fell seven points behind second-place Union Omaha, which it hosts next Sunday. The Flamingos have two games in hand on Omaha.
Shore said his team might need to earn 13 of the 15 points available from its final five games to wind up second.
"I think we're still in good shape," he said.
In a sometimes-testy match that kicked off amid light rain and a 46-degree night, referee Lukasz Szpala showed eight yellow cards, six of them to Tucson (4-6-3).
On Sept. 23, Forward Madison fell 2-1 to Tucson in Arizona despite a 24-8 advantage in shots. Saturday was only a slightly better result despite more of the same.
"It's already in the past," Tobin said. "We've got five more games here. We've got to put a run together and I'm already thinking about the next game. What happened tonight is done and dusted. We'll take the point and we'll figure out the areas we've got to get better on. We've got five opportunities to get five wins and put some pressure on people."
Goalkeeper Chris Brady made his second straight start for Forward Madison ahead of Philipp Marceta, who had played in eight of the first nine games of the season. Brady didn't have to make a save and added another shutout to the 1-0 victory over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Sept. 26.
"We felt like he's gotten this chance and he deserves to run with it," Shore said of Brady, a 16-year-old who's on season-long loan from Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer.
Tucson 0 0 — 0
Forward Madison 0 0 — 0
Saves: T (Knight) 1, FM (Brady) 0.
Possession: T .580, FM .420. Shots-on goal: T 4-0, FM 19-1. Corner kicks: T 1, FM 5. Fouls: T 12, FM 20. Offsides: T 3, FM 1.
Yellow cards: Wojcik, FM, 9th; Alarcon, T, 26th; Liadi, T, 35th; Virgen, T, 45th+3; Barriga Toyama, FM, 65th; Dennis, T, 66th; Biek, T, 71st; Pena, T, 87th.
Lineups
Tucson — Amahl Knight; Roberto Alarcon, Jordan Pena, Samuel Biek, Niall Logue; Erik Virgen, Joshua Coan (Darius Lewis, 79th), Elivelton Oliveira (Ramone Howell, 79th); Azaad Liadi (Charles Booth, 89th), Charlie Dennis (Manuel Ferriol, 71st), Giovanni Ramos Godoy.
Forward Madison — Chris Brady; Christian Díaz, Jiro Barriga Toyama, Josiah Trimmingham, Connor Tobin; Eric Leonard, Michael Vang (J.C. Banks, 65th), Adolfo Ovalle; Wojciech Wojcik (Noah Fuson, 83rd), Don Smart (Eli Lockaby, 90th+3), Paulo Júnior (Jamael Cox, 83rd).
