Heavy advantage in shots doesn't pay off for Forward Madison FC in scoreless draw

Shore said his team might need to earn 13 of the 15 points available from its final five games to wind up second.

"I think we're still in good shape," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a sometimes-testy match that kicked off amid light rain and a 46-degree night, referee Lukasz Szpala showed eight yellow cards, six of them to Tucson (4-6-3).

On Sept. 23, Forward Madison fell 2-1 to Tucson in Arizona despite a 24-8 advantage in shots. Saturday was only a slightly better result despite more of the same.

"It's already in the past," Tobin said. "We've got five more games here. We've got to put a run together and I'm already thinking about the next game. What happened tonight is done and dusted. We'll take the point and we'll figure out the areas we've got to get better on. We've got five opportunities to get five wins and put some pressure on people."

Goalkeeper Chris Brady made his second straight start for Forward Madison ahead of Philipp Marceta, who had played in eight of the first nine games of the season. Brady didn't have to make a save and added another shutout to the 1-0 victory over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Sept. 26.