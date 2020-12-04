 Skip to main content
Gustavo Fernandes re-signs with Forward Madison FC for 2021
PRO SOCCER

Gustavo Fernandes re-signs with Forward Madison FC for 2021

Gustavo Fernandes

Gustavo Fernandes, left, appeared in 11 of 16 Forward Madison FC games in 2020.

 JUSTIN NUOFFER, FORWARD MADISON FC

Defender Gustavo Fernandes is returning for a second season with Forward Madison FC in 2021.

The team on Friday announced the re-signing of Fernandes, 22, who served as a center back, fullback and midfielder during 11 appearances in 2020.

He preserved a 0-0 draw with Union Omaha in stoppage time on Oct. 11 when he made a goal-line clearance of a shot targeted for the left side of the net.

"That was pretty cool because I had just come into the game five minutes before," Fernandes said in a team statement. "They told me, 'Try to make an impact. Try to change the game.' And I think that's what I did."

Fernandes is the fourth player announced as re-signing with Forward Madison for 2021 but the first since Carl Craig was named coach on Tuesday.

Midfielder Michael Vang, striker Noah Fuson and defender Josiah Trimmingham also have confirmed their returns for 2021.

