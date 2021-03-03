Goalkeeper Phil Breno signs with Forward Madison FC after two seasons in USL Championship

Forward Madison FC has signed its first goalkeeper for the 2021 team, with Phil Breno joining the third-division side after playing the last two seasons in second-division USL Championship.

Breno, 25, had two shutouts in eight starts last season with the Charleston Battery. He played in college at Maryland-Baltimore County and William and Mary.

"Phil is a player who's got good experience, a good head on his shoulders and he's quite comfortable with his feet," Forward Madison coach Carl Craig said in a team release. "With lots of build-up from the back, it's important that your goalkeeper is technically competent. Phil brings quality as a shot stopper, but distribution is one of his greatest attributes as well."

Forward Madison sold goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre to Miami FC of USL Championship before the 2020 season and signed Philipp Marceta as his replacement. But Marceta lost the starting role to Chris Brady, a 16-year-old who was on loan from the Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer.

The Flamingos ranked second-best in USL League One in 2020 with 14 goals allowed in 16 games.

