Goalkeeper Brandon Barnes set to return to Forward Madison FC for 2020 season

As Forward Madison FC looks for a new starting goalkeeper, it has re-signed one of its reserves from its inaugural season.

Brandon Barnes will be back with the Flamingos for the 2020 season, the team announced Friday.

Barnes, 25, didn't appear in any USL League One games in 2019 but saw time during exhibition matches against Hertha Berlin and Minnesota United.

"We think Brandon has a bright future, so we felt it was important for him to be back, especially with the recent changes in our roster," Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore said. "We thought having some continuity was important, and Brandon knows he's going to have an opportunity to win the job."

The Flamingos on Thursday lost 2019 starting goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre to a transfer to Miami FC of the second-division USL Championship. Ryan Coulter, who was second-string goalkeeper and goalkeeping coach last season, isn't returning to the team.

Barnes went on loan to the Charlotte Independence of USL Championship last season after his exhibition appearances for Forward Madison.

He's one of nine players from the 2019 team who have been re-signed for 2020. The others: defender Christian Díaz; midfielders J.C. Banks, Brandon Eaton, Eric Leonard and Vital Nizigiyimana; and forwards Don Smart, Paulo Júnior and Jiro Barriga Toyama.

