Forward Madison's Don Smart named USL League One's player of the week

Forward Madison FC midfielder Don Smart was named USL League One's player of the week Tuesday after he figured into three goals in the team's first victory of the season.
Smart scored a goal and assisted on two others in Forward Madison's 4-0 victory over South Georgia Tormenta FC on Friday.
He completed 21 of 26 passes and was one of three Forward Madison players named to USL League One's team of the week.
Forward Paulo Júnior and defender Josiah Trimmingham also earned awards.
Forward Madison (1-2-1) plays at Union Omaha on Wednesday.
