Forward Madison's Connor Tobin earns second-team recognition from USL League One

Forward Madison FC defender Connor Tobin was named to USL League One's All-League second team on Wednesday.

Tobin, the Forward Madison captain, was credited with a team-high eight blocked shots and 61 clearances, sixth-most in the league.

The central defender was second in duels won at 73.1%.

Tobin was the only Flamingos player named to either of the all-league teams.

Forward Madison finished in seventh place with a 5-5-6 record in its second season, after which it fired coach Daryl Shore.

After the Oct. 24 season finale, Tobin, 33, said he couldn't speak to his playing future with Forward Madison. He said before the 2020 season that he took six to eight weeks to decide whether to return for another campaign.

