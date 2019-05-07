Forward Madison FC midfielder Don Smart was named the USL League One player of the week after he scored a goal and assisted on two others last Saturday.
Smart scored in second-half stoppage time to clinch a 3-1 victory over Toronto FC II at Breese Stevens Field. He earlier set up goals by Paulo Júnior and Carter Manley.
Paulo Júnior also was named to the USL1 team of the week on Tuesday.
The Flamingos play at Milwaukee Bavarian SC Tuesday night in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, then return to league play at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday.