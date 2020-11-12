 Skip to main content
Forward Madison goalkeeper Chris Brady gets postseason award from USL League One
PRO SOCCER

Forward Madison goalkeeper Chris Brady gets postseason award from USL League One

Chris Brady

Chris Brady finished with a 0.75 goals-against average and three shutouts for Forward Madison FC.

 JUSTIN NUOFFER, FORWARD MADISON FC

Forward Madison FC goalkeeper Chris Brady, who worked his way into the starting spot midway through the 2020 season, has been named the USL League One Young Player of the Year.

Brady, 16, came to Forward Madison on loan from MLS' Chicago Fire, who signed him to a Homegrown Player contract in March.

He had three shutouts in eight games and finished second in the league with a 0.75 goals-against average.

Brady earned 28% of the vote from team technical staffs and executives.

