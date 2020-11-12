Forward Madison goalkeeper Chris Brady gets postseason award from USL League One

Forward Madison FC goalkeeper Chris Brady, who worked his way into the starting spot midway through the 2020 season, has been named the USL League One Young Player of the Year.

Brady, 16, came to Forward Madison on loan from MLS' Chicago Fire, who signed him to a Homegrown Player contract in March.

He had three shutouts in eight games and finished second in the league with a 0.75 goals-against average.

Brady earned 28% of the vote from team technical staffs and executives.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.