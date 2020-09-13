Forward Madison FC's unbeaten streak ends at league-leading Greenville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Forward Madison FC's high-scoring ways ended against an opponent that has so far been impossible for the team to overcome.

Lachlan McLean and Jake Keegan scored for first-place Greenville Triumph SC in a 2-0 victory against Forward Madison on Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Flamingos entered on a four-game unbeaten streak in which they outscored opponents 12-2. But once again they couldn't crack a stout Greenville defense.

In five games against Greenville over the last two seasons, Forward Madison hasn't scored.

Dallas Jaye made two saves for Greenville (7-2-1), which improved to 5-0 at home. He also kept the Flamingos scoreless in a 0-0 draw in Wauwatosa on July 31.

Forward Madison (3-3-2) threatened in stretches, however. Jaye had to dive to his right to knock away the best Forward Madison chance of the opening half, a 43rd-minute shot by J.C. Banks from just inside the top of the penalty area.

In the 62nd minute, Forward Madison's Wojciech Wojcik sent a free header off a corner kick wide of the goal.