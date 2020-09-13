Forward Madison FC's unbeaten streak ends at league-leading Greenville

Forward Madison FC's high-scoring ways ended against an opponent that has so far been impossible for the team to overcome.
Lachlan McLean and Jake Keegan scored for first-place Greenville Triumph SC in a 2-0 victory against Forward Madison on Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina.
The Flamingos entered on a four-game unbeaten streak in which they outscored opponents 12-2. But once again they couldn't crack a stout Greenville defense.
In five games against Greenville over the last two seasons, Forward Madison hasn't scored.
Dallas Jaye made two saves for Greenville (7-2-1), which improved to 5-0 at home. He also kept the Flamingos scoreless in a 0-0 draw in Wauwatosa on July 31.
Forward Madison (3-3-2) threatened in stretches, however. Jaye had to dive to his right to knock away the best Forward Madison chance of the opening half, a 43rd-minute shot by J.C. Banks from just inside the top of the penalty area.
In the 62nd minute, Forward Madison's Wojciech Wojcik sent a free header off a corner kick wide of the goal.
McLean scored at the end of a 25th-minute counterattack to give Greenville the advantage. Omar Mohamed's pass from the right side snuck past the outstretched leg of Forward Madison defender Gustavo Fernandes, and McLean turned against the defense of Eric Leonard and scored past goalkeeper Philipp Marceta's extended right hand.
Seven minutes after entering as a substitute in the second half, Keegan skipped a shot past Marceta from the right side as insurance.
Greenville has allowed only six goals in 10 games this season. Forward Madison led the league entering Sunday's game with five goals allowed in seven games.
But the Flamingos started with a new look in central defense because of the absence of Connor Tobin (personal reasons) and Josiah Trimmingham (injury). Leonard dropped back from midfield and Fernandes entered the lineup.
Adolfo "Fito" Ovalle made his first start for the team; he appeared as a substitute on Sept. 4, days after his signing on loan from Toronto FC II was announced.
With Tobin away from the team for the first time, defender Christian Díaz took the captain's armband.
Forward Madison FC 0 0 — 0
Greenville Triumph SC 1 1 — 2
First half: G — McLean (Mohamed), 25th minute.
Second half: G — Keegan (Walker), 81st.
Saves: FM (Marceta) 2, G (Jaye) 2.
Possession: FM .574, G .426. Shots-on goal: FM 12-2, G 8-4. Corner kicks: FM 9, G 5. Fouls: FM 14, G 11. Offsides: FM 3, G 0.
Yellow cards: Ovalle, FM, 29th; Mohamed, G, 35th; Lee, G, 45th+2. Att. — 601.
Lineups
Forward Madison FC — Philipp Marceta; Christian Díaz, Jiro Barriga Toyama (Eli Lockaby, 61st), Eric Leonard, Gustavo Fernandes; Adolfo Ovalle (Jamael Cox, 72nd), J.C. Banks (Alex Monis, 87th), Michael Vang (Noah Fuson, 72nd); Wojciech Wojcik, Don Smart (Jalen Crisler, 87th), Paulo Júnior.
Greenville Triumph SC — Dallas Jaye; Tyler Polak, Cesar Murillo, Brandon Fricke (Andrew Booth, 84th), Evan Lee; Aaron Walker, Noah Pilato, Paul Clowes (Colin Stripling, 65th); Lachlan McLean (Jake Keegan, 73rd), Alex Morrell, Omar Mohamed (Joshua Donnelly, 65th).
