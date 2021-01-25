Forward Madison FC's third season has a tentative starting date but team uncertain on home field

Forward Madison FC is scheduled to return to a full-length USL League One season in 2021.
The when is a little clearer. The where — for home games, anyway — is still unresolved.
USL League One announced Monday that teams will play a 28-game schedule this season after a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the 2020 slate to 20 contests.
The league Board of Governors approved a format that includes a starting date around May 8, with some teams possibly playing as early as April 10 if local health conditions allow it.
The season is scheduled to run through October and a six-team playoff is planned for November. The playoff field was four teams in 2019 and just two because of the pandemic-shortened season in 2020, although the final was called off in November because of COVID-19 issues.
County health restrictions because of the pandemic caused Forward Madison to move home games to Wauwatosa and practices to Wisconsin Dells in 2020.
"While current local health orders do not allow us to play at Breese Stevens Field, we are working regularly with Public Health Madison Dane County, the Mayor's office and the County Executive's office to try to get back to Breese in advance of the start of the season," Forward Madison COO and owner Conor Caloia said in a prepared statement. "We are determined and hopeful to play at Breese this season. If we continue to not be allowed to do so, we will announce a backup venue as we get closer to the season."
After making the playoffs in the inaugural 2019 season, Forward Madison finished in seventh place at 5-5-6 last season and fired coach Daryl Shore. He was replaced by Carl Craig.
Trimmingham called up
Forward Madison defender Josiah Trimmingham was included on the roster for Trinidad and Tobago as it prepares for Sunday's game against the United States in Orlando, Florida.
Trimmingham was on the bench for the 2017 qualifier that ended the U.S. hopes at making the 2018 World Cup. He made his international debut in 2017 against Guyana.