Forward Madison FC's third season has a tentative starting date but team uncertain on home field

Forward Madison FC is scheduled to return to a full-length USL League One season in 2021.

The when is a little clearer. The where — for home games, anyway — is still unresolved.

USL League One announced Monday that teams will play a 28-game schedule this season after a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the 2020 slate to 20 contests.

The league Board of Governors approved a format that includes a starting date around May 8, with some teams possibly playing as early as April 10 if local health conditions allow it.

The season is scheduled to run through October and a six-team playoff is planned for November. The playoff field was four teams in 2019 and just two because of the pandemic-shortened season in 2020, although the final was called off in November because of COVID-19 issues.

County health restrictions because of the pandemic caused Forward Madison to move home games to Wauwatosa and practices to Wisconsin Dells in 2020.