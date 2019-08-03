Forward Madison FC played three games in two countries in an eight-day stretch, and coach Daryl Shore used the same starting outfield lineup for all three.
The Flamingos collected three victories and a critical nine points in the USL League One standings, with Don Smart's 44th-minute goal Saturday providing a 1-0 victory over FC Tucson at Breese Stevens Field.
It seems safe to say Shore has found his preferred lineup in a push for a playoff spot.
"They've won three in a row, so ..." Shore said before finding the right words. "My dad always told me if it's not broke, don't fix it."
Forward Madison (8-7-4) climbed over .500 for the first time in its inaugural season and stayed in fourth place, fighting through a crowded middle pack of the standings. The top four teams make the postseason in October.
The Flamingos won 4-1 at FC Toronto II on Wednesday after defeating Orlando City B 1-0 at Breese Stevens last Saturday. Saturday's result gave Forward Madison its first three-game winning streak and a season high-tying four-game unbeaten run in league play.
Smart added to his team lead with his seventh goal of the season just before halftime. J.C. Banks fed Josiel Núñez, who played the ball wide right to Smart.
With acres of free space, Smart lofted a right-footed shot over outstretched goalkeeper Carlos Merancio Valdez and into the left-side netting.
Scratch that. It was supposed to be a crossing pass, Smart admitted, but was so well-placed that few noticed.
"We definitely needed that," Smart said. "We were a little bit on our heels; the game wasn't going our way. That goal — that cross, actually, that went in the goal — it was huge for the team."
Smart's strike came after each side barely escaped danger midway through the first half. Corner kicks caused a commotion in the penalty area at each end two minutes apart.
Lamar Batista's left-footed drive for Tucson (6-7-5) after a deflected header fell to his feet hit traffic in front of Forward Madison goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre.
The Flamingos' Wyatt Omsberg hit teammate J.C. Banks with an effort off a corner kick in the 25th minute, then Omsberg had his rebound effort cleared off the goal line.
Omsberg returned the favor three minutes later at the opposite goal line, bending to reject Batista's header and keep the game scoreless.
Forward Madison held on under pressure late but had to hold its breath in the 86th minute when Sylvestre was called on to punch away a Luke Hauswirth laser off a corner kick. Sylvestre was the only change to the starting lineup Saturday; Dayne St. Clair had started the previous two games.
"We had a great week — nine points out of three games, which was a tough stretch," Shore said.