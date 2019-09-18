Brian Bement scored on a pair of headers in the 49th and 55th minutes, leading Forward Madison FC to a 2-1 comeback victory against the Milwaukee Torrent in the Battle for Wisconsin exhibition game Tuesday night at Breese Stevens Field.
The victory provided the Astonishingly Shiny Cup of All Cups for the Flamingos, who will play their last home match of the season on Sunday against North Texas SC. The Flamingos currently occupy the fourth and final spot in the USL League One playoff race with three games remaining.