Forward Madison FC willing to extend season into December to play full USL League One schedule

For Forward Madison, the hiatus period through May 10 wiped out the first seven game dates, three of which were scheduled for Breese Stevens Field.

The team wants the full season to be played because "we promised our fans 14 regular-season (home) matches, and we want to do everything we can to fulfill that commitment," chief operating officer Conor Caloia said.

"In the second year of the league, I think it's important that we continue to build this league and have a full season," he added. "If there's a path to get there while maintaining player safety and welfare and doing games at times that are good for fans and the community, ... we're going to pursue it."

USL regulations require at least two full days off between games, Shore said, so there's potential to use what was originally midweek training time to reschedule games.

That may be more difficult for teams who aren't the primary tenant at their stadium like Forward Madison is at Breese Stevens Field.

The potential for playing a compressed schedule doesn't concern Shore.