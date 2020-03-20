Forward Madison FC willing to extend season into December to play full USL League One schedule

When USL League One eventually gets the OK to launch a season that has been put on hiatus by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Forward Madison FC wants to play the full, 28-game schedule.
The team is willing to extend regular-season games into November or December to make it happen, coach and technical director Daryl Shore said.
Uncertainty about how long games will be shut down while the pro soccer league follows guidance to avoid promoting large gatherings has left United Soccer League administration looking at a few ways of rescheduling a season that originally was due to run from late March to the first days of October.
If the suspension of play lasts into the middle of May as currently recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the league's intent is to build a full schedule, USL vice president of communications Ryan Madden said.
The league also is modeling a truncated calendar in case of a further delay, Madden said, not because that's what it's expecting but to cover all the bases. It's also working on the possibility that CDC guidance will change and shorten the hiatus.
Pushing back the season's end date and adding more midweek games are being considered in the aim of completing a full schedule.
"All options are on the table," Madden said.
For Forward Madison, the hiatus period through May 10 wiped out the first seven game dates, three of which were scheduled for Breese Stevens Field.
The team wants the full season to be played because "we promised our fans 14 regular-season (home) matches, and we want to do everything we can to fulfill that commitment," chief operating officer Conor Caloia said.
"In the second year of the league, I think it's important that we continue to build this league and have a full season," he added. "If there's a path to get there while maintaining player safety and welfare and doing games at times that are good for fans and the community, ... we're going to pursue it."
USL regulations require at least two full days off between games, Shore said, so there's potential to use what was originally midweek training time to reschedule games.
That may be more difficult for teams who aren't the primary tenant at their stadium like Forward Madison is at Breese Stevens Field.
The potential for playing a compressed schedule doesn't concern Shore.
"What happens when you do the midweek games, if you have to do them every week or every other week, it tests the depth of your roster," Shore said. "So for us, we feel like we put together a pretty good roster this year that's deep."
USL League One participation in the U.S. Open Cup, which typically plays midweek games around league contests, could be impacted. Organizers of that competition, open to teams at all levels of American soccer, are considering whether it'll be played.
Forward Madison was scheduled to host a second-round U.S. Open Cup game, but Madden said USL will prioritize rescheduling league matches first.
USL, which operates the second-division Championship and the third-division League One in addition to an amateur League Two and an academy level, has seats on coronavirus task forces with other pro sports leagues.
Madden said USL has been able to share strategies with leagues that have already reported players testing positive for coronavirus. No USL players or staff have reported a positive test, Madden said Thursday.
"If and when it does occur in USL, we'll be prepared for it in ways that the other leagues maybe weren't because they had to deal with it first," he said.
The USL Championship season had already started and USL League One teams were in preseason training when the coronavirus outbreak shut down sports competition last week. Forward Madison had a training session last Friday before the league ordered a full shutdown.
The halt in training was scheduled to run through Sunday, but USL on Friday extended it through April 5.
Flamingos players are still in Madison, and Shore said the team gave them individual workouts that they could do at home.
"Obviously, it's not ideal because they don't have gym equipment and stuff like that," Shore said. "So a lot of it is just body weight and running in place. And they've been told that they can, if the weather permits, get outside and keep up their cardio as best as they can."
Shore said that he won't know when preseason training will start ramping up again until there's a more definitive answer on when the team's first game will be.
Having a few weeks of training before the hiatus could make for a more fit team when the lead-up to the season begins again.
"Hopefully, that'll allow us to not have to concentrate as much on fitness and get right back into the tactics," Shore said.