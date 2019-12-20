You are the owner of this article.
Forward Madison FC 2020 USL League One schedule includes two road games against title holders
PRO SOCCER

Forward Madison FC will play defending USL League One champion North Texas SC three times, two of them on the road, in the 2020 season.

Forward Madison vs. Tucson

Forward Madison defender Carter Manley, left, plays the ball past FC Tucson defender Terrón on Aug. 3. The Flamingos will play in Tucson twice in the 2020 regular season.

 JUSTIN NUOFFER, FORWARD MADISON FC

Forward Madison FC will play defending USL League One champion North Texas SC three times, two of them on the road, in the 2020 season.

The 28-game league schedule was unveiled Friday, with the Flamingos playing six opponents three times and five others twice.

They'll have two road games against North Texas, FC Tucson and Richmond Kickers. Expansion teams Union Omaha and the as-yet-unnamed Inter Miami CF-affiliated side will play at Breese Stevens Field twice along with Toronto FC II.

The third new USL League One team, New England Revolution II, joins Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, Greenville Triumph SC, South Georgia Tormenta FC and Orlando City B as teams on the Flamingos' schedule twice — once at home and once away.

Forward Madison plays road games at Richmond on March 28 and Tucson on April 4 before the April 11 home opener against Toronto.

Forward Madison claimed the final playoff spot in 2019 with a fourth-place finish and a 12-9-7 record. The Flamingos lost to North Texas SC in the semifinals.

The 2020 playoffs will include six teams, the top two of which will receive a first-round bye.

Forward Madison also is holding April 15 and May 23 for exhibition games to be announced later. The team said there will be at least four friendlies on the schedule.

The U.S. Open Cup is set to begin between April 7-9.

Forward Madison FC 2020 USL League One schedule

Date Opponent
Saturday, March 28 at Richmond Kickers
Saturday, April 4 at FC Tucson
Saturday, April 11 Toronto FC II
Saturday, April 18 Union Omaha
Sunday, April 26 at League One Miami (name TBA)
Saturday, May 2 Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
Saturday, May 9 at North Texas SC
Friday, May 15 at Toronto FC II
Saturday, May 30 New England Revolution II
Saturday, June 6 at Richmond Kickers
Saturday, June 13 at FC Tucson
Saturday, June 20 Toronto FC II
Saturday, June 27 League One Miami (name TBA)
Thursday, July 2 at Greenville Triumph SC
Saturday, July 11 Union Omaha
Wednesday, July 15 Orlando City B
Wednesday, July 22 at New England Revolution II
Saturday, July 25 North Texas SC
Saturday, Aug. 1 at South Georgia Tormenta FC
Thursday, Aug. 6 League One Miami (name TBA)
Friday, Aug. 14 at Union Omaha
Wednesday, Aug. 19 at North Texas SC
Saturday, Aug. 22 Richmond Kickers
Saturday, Aug. 29 Greenville Triumph SC
Thursday, Sept. 10 FC Tucson
Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Orlando City B
Saturday, Sept. 26 South Georgia Tormenta FC
Saturday, Oct. 3 at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
