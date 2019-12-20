Forward Madison FC 2020 USL League One schedule includes two road games against title holders

Forward Madison FC will play defending USL League One champion North Texas SC three times, two of them on the road, in the 2020 season.

The 28-game league schedule was unveiled Friday, with the Flamingos playing six opponents three times and five others twice.

They'll have two road games against North Texas, FC Tucson and Richmond Kickers. Expansion teams Union Omaha and the as-yet-unnamed Inter Miami CF-affiliated side will play at Breese Stevens Field twice along with Toronto FC II.

The third new USL League One team, New England Revolution II, joins Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, Greenville Triumph SC, South Georgia Tormenta FC and Orlando City B as teams on the Flamingos' schedule twice — once at home and once away.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Forward Madison plays road games at Richmond on March 28 and Tucson on April 4 before the April 11 home opener against Toronto.

Forward Madison claimed the final playoff spot in 2019 with a fourth-place finish and a 12-9-7 record. The Flamingos lost to North Texas SC in the semifinals.

The 2020 playoffs will include six teams, the top two of which will receive a first-round bye.