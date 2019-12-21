Forward Madison FC 2020 USL League One schedule includes 2 road games against title holders

Forward Madison FC will play defending USL League One champion North Texas SC three times, two of them on the road, in the 2020 season.
The 28-game league schedule was unveiled Friday, with the Flamingos playing six opponents three times and five others twice.
They'll have two road games against North Texas, FC Tucson and Richmond Kickers. Expansion teams Union Omaha and the as-yet-unnamed Inter Miami CF-affiliated side will play at Breese Stevens Field twice along with Toronto FC II.
The third new USL League One team, New England Revolution II, joins Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, Greenville Triumph SC, South Georgia Tormenta FC and Orlando City B as teams on the Flamingos' schedule twice — once at home and once away.
Forward Madison plays road games at Richmond on March 28 and Tucson on April 4 before the April 11 home opener against Toronto.
Forward Madison claimed the final playoff spot in 2019 with a fourth-place finish and a 12-9-7 record. The Flamingos lost to North Texas SC in the semifinals.
The 2020 playoffs will include six teams, the top two of which will receive a first-round bye.
Forward Madison also is holding April 15 and May 23 for exhibition games to be announced later. The team said there will be at least four friendlies on the schedule.
The U.S. Open Cup is set to begin between April 7-9.
Forward Madison FC 2020 USL League One schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Saturday, March 28
|at Richmond Kickers
|Saturday, April 4
|at FC Tucson
|Saturday, April 11
|Toronto FC II
|Saturday, April 18
|Union Omaha
|Sunday, April 26
|at League One Miami (name TBA)
|Saturday, May 2
|Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
|Saturday, May 9
|at North Texas SC
|Friday, May 15
|at Toronto FC II
|Saturday, May 30
|New England Revolution II
|Saturday, June 6
|at Richmond Kickers
|Saturday, June 13
|at FC Tucson
|Saturday, June 20
|Toronto FC II
|Saturday, June 27
|League One Miami (name TBA)
|Thursday, July 2
|at Greenville Triumph SC
|Saturday, July 11
|Union Omaha
|Wednesday, July 15
|Orlando City B
|Wednesday, July 22
|at New England Revolution II
|Saturday, July 25
|North Texas SC
|Saturday, Aug. 1
|at South Georgia Tormenta FC
|Thursday, Aug. 6
|League One Miami (name TBA)
|Friday, Aug. 14
|at Union Omaha
|Wednesday, Aug. 19
|at North Texas SC
|Saturday, Aug. 22
|Richmond Kickers
|Saturday, Aug. 29
|Greenville Triumph SC
|Thursday, Sept. 10
|FC Tucson
|Tuesday, Sept. 15
|at Orlando City B
|Saturday, Sept. 26
|South Georgia Tormenta FC
|Saturday, Oct. 3
|at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC