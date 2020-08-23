Forward Madison FC uses depth to get past Orlando City B, extend unbeaten streak to 3

WAUWATOSA — Playing its third game in 10 days, Forward Madison FC got a major check on its depth Sunday.
Each of the three players who made his first start for the team — two of them teenagers — delivered in his own way in a lightning-delayed 3-1 victory against Orlando City B at Hart Park.
Defender Eli Lockaby scored a first-half goal, forward Alex Monis made a key goal-line block and goalkeeper Chris Brady made three saves as the Flamingos extended their unbeaten streak to three games.
"As soon as this pandemic hit us, we were like it was going to be the team that had the most depth and the guys that are ready to step in at any moment," Lockaby said. "We were ready. We were prepared."
An own goal by Orlando's Juan Pablo Monticelli off a Forward Madison corner kick 10 minutes into the second half put the Flamingos ahead for good. Paulo Júnior got his head on Michael Vang's delivery, and Monticelli finished the ball into his own net.
The game then was delayed 104 minutes when a storm rolled through in the 77th minute.
Brandon Eaton provided an insurance goal for a 3-1 Forward Madison lead eight minutes after the return, starting an attack with a long ball for Don Smart and lunging to head home Smart's cross.
There was a steady diet of sports drinks, protein bars and bananas consumed in the Forward Madison locker room during the delay.
"Full credit to our guys for the restart because they came out with a good mentality," Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore said. "What we said is we've got to come out and set the tone right from the beginning of the restart, and we did that."
Vang, who scored in his debut Aug. 14 and assisted on a goal Wednesday, again was key in Forward Madison's offense. He set up the first two goals Sunday with services from the corner flag.
Lockaby got a head on Vang's 19th-minute corner kick and sent it into the corner of the net. He also got a nasty cut over his right eye on a collision as he went up for the ball.
"I got a nice battle scar," Lockaby said.
Orlando City B (1-3-1) equalized in the 37th minute, however, when Forward Madison (2-2-2) got out of shape in the back and allowed Mason Lamb to get his head on Michael Halliday's cross at the back post.
Making his first professional start while on loan from the Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer, 16-year-old goalkeeper Brady made an acrobatic save in the opening half. Halliday attempted to chip the ball over the keeper, but Brady leaned back and swatted the ball away from goal.
He erred, however, in handling a back pass in first-half stoppage time, giving Orlando an indirect free kick from 13 yards out. Monis, a 17-year-old forward who's also on loan from Chicago, blocked Mateo Rodas' shot to keep the game level going into halftime.
"A lot of hiccups during the game," Brady said. "The indirect free kick was unfortunate, but I'm lucky myself and my defense handled it well."
