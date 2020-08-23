Forward Madison FC uses depth to get past Orlando City B, extend unbeaten streak to 3

"Full credit to our guys for the restart because they came out with a good mentality," Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore said. "What we said is we've got to come out and set the tone right from the beginning of the restart, and we did that."

Vang, who scored in his debut Aug. 14 and assisted on a goal Wednesday, again was key in Forward Madison's offense. He set up the first two goals Sunday with services from the corner flag.

Lockaby got a head on Vang's 19th-minute corner kick and sent it into the corner of the net. He also got a nasty cut over his right eye on a collision as he went up for the ball.

"I got a nice battle scar," Lockaby said.

Orlando City B (1-3-1) equalized in the 37th minute, however, when Forward Madison (2-2-2) got out of shape in the back and allowed Mason Lamb to get his head on Michael Halliday's cross at the back post.

Making his first professional start while on loan from the Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer, 16-year-old goalkeeper Brady made an acrobatic save in the opening half. Halliday attempted to chip the ball over the keeper, but Brady leaned back and swatted the ball away from goal.