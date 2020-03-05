Forward Madison FC unveils affiliation with MLS' Chicago Fire FC for 2020 season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Caloia said the new agreement doesn't prevent Forward Madison from also working with other teams, and he said he expects to continue having a relationship with Minnesota United.

Chicago Fire has a new owner this season, Joe Mansueto, and is moving home games from suburban Bridgeview to Soldier Field.

"We see the proximity being a little more convenient for both parties," Caloia said. "We see great energy in the new ownership and the technical staff that the ownership has built out. And we just think that there's an opportunity for a higher level of integration between our technical staffs and a higher level of integration down the road when it comes to sports science and sports performance."

Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore was an assistant with the Fire from 2000 to 2010.

In last year's inaugural campaign, Forward Madison built its roster around the expectation that it would have players from Minnesota United who ended up being recalled by the MLS team at times.