Forward Madison FC unveils 2020 schedule reduced to 16 games

The schedule for USL League One's delayed, truncated 2020 season was crafted over months, only then to need a good deal of surgery at the last minute.

Forward Madison emerged Friday with a leaner slate, reduced even from the 20 games that had been agreed upon in the league's return from the COVID-19 hiatus. The team opens July 25 at defending champion North Texas SC, followed by its first home game in Wauwatosa on July 31 against runner-up Greenville Triumph SC.

League teams originally were scheduled to play 28 games over 28 weeks, but the pandemic wiped out months from the playing season.

Then, after teams agreed to a 20-game schedule over 15 weeks and a schedule was ready to be released, Toronto FC II backed out for 2020 because of public health authority restrictions.

Even as USL League One was able to release the 16-game schedule for each team Friday, a week and a half after being thrown off course, another development showed how tentative the dates might be amid a pandemic in which cases are escalating rapidly in parts of the country.