If Forward Madison FC officials wanted something memorable for their USL League One home opener, they sure got it.
Kickoff Saturday night for the first game at renovated Breese Stevens Field took place on a surface that was plowed free of most of the coating of snow that came down in the hours before the game.
The flamingo-logo scarves that have become a familiar part of branding since the team was introduced last May and named last November were put to good use with 34-degree temperatures.
That provided the elements to remember for the announced sellout crowd of 4,462, which didn't get treated to a goal on the field. Forward Madison played Greenville Triumph SC to a 0-0 tie despite a second-half push by the Flamingos.
The Forward Madison supporters had to wait until the 64th minute for the team's first excellent scoring chance. After striker Mason Toye earned a free kick 25 yards from goal, Josiel Núñez put the attempt over the crossbar.
The Flamingos carried the play over the final 30 minutes and outshot Greenville 4-2 in the second half but couldn't break through on the scoreboard.
Defender Shaun Russell had a free header in the penalty area off a 78th-minute corner kick but the effort also went over the bar.
In the 87th minute, Toye couldn't get enough on a header, and Greenville goalkeeper Dallas Jaye came out to cover the ball.
Forward Madison (1-2-1) wasn't credited with an official shot on target, while Greenville (2-2-1) had all four of its in the first half.
The game was the debut for most of the renovations done to prepare the 94-year-old stadium for the pro soccer tenant. A rooftop standing area wasn't ready yet as construction went down to the final hours before Saturday's game.
Big Top Sports and Entertainment, which manages city-owned Breese Stevens Field and owns Forward Madison, added 11 field-level suites and a concessions and restrooms building as part of the changes to accommodate the third-division pro team.
Fans had to be hearty in the snow, which tapered off near the end of the first half.
"We've got to support Madison's first soccer team, that's all there is to it," said Preston Boggs of Madison, who sported a hard hat and was decked out in overalls covering a University of Wisconsin men's hockey jersey as he took a photo with a giant inflatable flamingo.
"We're Wisconsinites, anyway, so stay home or brave the snow? We do this all the time, anyway."
As players started to filter onto the field for warmups about 40 minutes before the scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff, they found a snow-covered artificial surface on which workers used shovels and ATV-mounted plows in an uphill battle to clear the lines and penalty areas.
The field cleanup pushed back the start time by a half-hour, before which Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes was among those delivering a ceremonial first kick.
Greenville controlled the game for most of the first half with 58% of the possession but the teams made it to the interval scoreless.
Flamingos goalkeeper Ryan Coulter kept it that way in the 45th minute, diving to his left to stop an Aaron Walker free kick from the edge of the penalty area that skidded along the frosty turf.
It wasn't the only time in the opening half that Coulter had to be on top of a tricky bounce in front of him. He stopped a Paul Clowes shot in the ninth minute and another by Christopher Bermudez in the 34th minute. The latter took a strange hop before Coulter collected it.
Coulter was credited with four saves.
Forward Madison played for the first time without Don Smart, the team's first signing. The midfielder was suspended for a red card in last week's 2-1 victory at Orlando City B.
Defender Wyatt Omsberg (foot) and midfielder Danny Tenorio (left meniscus tear) also were out of the lineup along with striker JC Banks, whose father, Milwaukee native and 1990 U.S. World Cup player Jimmy Banks, died Friday.
The teams observed a moment of silence before the game, and Forward Madison wore black armbands in honor of Jimmy Banks.