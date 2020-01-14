Forward Madison FC signs Wojciech Wojcik to play striker role

Forward Madison FC is set to enter the 2020 season with a true striker on the roster after the signing of Wojciech Wojcik.

Wojcik, 27, led USL Championship team Hartford Athletic FC in scoring last season with seven goals in 31 league appearances.

The Flamingos rotated through forwards in the 2019 season.

"Although we did well in our first year, we owe it to our fans to try to win a championship in 2020," coach Daryl Shore said. "Wojciech is a seasoned professional who will add a physical side to our game and help us score more goals than last season."

Born in Poland, Wojcik grew up in Chicago and trained with the Chicago Fire academy. He started his pro career in Finland with FC Ilves and has also played in the U.S. for Indy Eleven, OKC Energy FC and New York Cosmos.

Wojcik is Forward Madison's second new signing for 2020, joining former FC Tucson winger Jamael Cox.

The team previously announced the re-signings of defender Christian Díaz, forwards Don Smart, Paulo Júnior and Jiro Barriga Toyama, midfielders J.C. Banks, Brandon Eaton, Eric Leonard and Vital Nizigiyimana, and goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre.

Forward Madison's 2020 USL League One season opens March 28 at Richmond Kickers.

